New California Laws 2024: Part 16
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 16 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on property tax, pupil safety, e-waste, organic waste, hotel refunds, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2024 (part 16)
|BILL
|TITLE Description
|SB-519
|Corrections.
|SB-520
|Property taxation: homeowners’ exemption.
|SB-521
|CalWORKs: pregnancy or parenting.
|SB-522
|Uniform Fiduciary Income and Principal Act.
|SB-525
|Minimum wages: health care workers.
|SB-531
|Pupil safety: local educational agency contractors: background checks.
|SB-538
|Department of Transportation: Chief Advisor on Bicycling and Active Transportation.
|SB-539
|Sepulveda Basin: planning process: nature-based climate solutions.
|SB-540
|Cannabis and cannabis products: health warnings.
|SB-544
|Bagley-Keene Open Meeting Act: teleconferencing.
|SB-545
|Juveniles: transfer to court of criminal jurisdiction.
|SB-548
|Public employees’ retirement: joint county and trial court contracts.
|SB-553
|Occupational safety: workplace violence: restraining orders and workplace violence prevention plan.
|SB-555
|Stable Affordable Housing Act of 2023.
|SB-558
|Civil actions: childhood sexual abuse.
|SB-564
|Sheriffs and marshals: fees.
|SB-566
|Geodetic datums and spatial reference network.
|SB-567
|Termination of tenancy: no-fault just causes: gross rental rate increases.
|SB-568
|Electronic waste: export.
|SB-578
|Juvenile court: dependents: removal.
|SB-579
|Fish: Annual Provisional Stocking Document.
|SB-593
|Redevelopment: successor agency debt: City and County of San Francisco.
|SB-595
|Covered California: data sharing.
|SB-599
|Visitation rights.
|SB-601
|Professions and vocations: contractors: home improvement contracts: prohibited business practices: limitation of actions.
|SB-602
|Trespass.
|SB-603
|Children’s advocacy centers: recordings.
|SB-605
|Wave and tidal energy.
|SB-606
|State highways: State Route 203: reduction.
|SB-609
|Local control and accountability plans: California School Dashboard.
|SB-612
|Speech-language pathologists.
|SB-613
|Organic waste: reduction goals: local jurisdictions: low-population waiver.
|SB-616
|Sick days: paid sick days accrual and use.
|SB-617
|Public contracts: progressive design-build: local and regional agencies: transit.
|SB-621
|Health care coverage: biosimilar drugs.
|SB-622
|Cannabis regulation: plant identification program: unique identifier.
|SB-623
|Workers’ compensation: post-traumatic stress disorder.
|SB-626
|Smoking tobacco in the workplace: transient lodging establishments.
|SB-628
|State Healthy Food Access Policy.
|SB-630
|Contractors State License Board: regulation of contractors.
|SB-633
|California DREAM Loan Program: DREAM grants.
|SB-642
|Hazardous materials: enforcement: county counsel.
|SB-644
|Hotel and private residence rental reservations: cancellation: refunds.
|SB-648
|Education finance: average daily attendance: Mountain Valley Special Education Joint Powers Authority.
|SB-650
|Gaming: charitable raffles.
|SB-652
|Evidence: expert testimony.
|SB-654
|Local agencies: public property: airport leases.
|SB-658
|Nominations: tax return disclosures: candidates for Governor.
|SB-659
|California Water Supply Solutions Act of 2023.
|SB-661
|Student Athlete Bill of Rights.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2024
To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2024 series.
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!