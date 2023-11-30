New California Laws

New California Laws 2024: Part 16

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 16 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on property tax, pupil safety, e-waste, organic waste, hotel refunds, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 16)

BILLTITLE Description
SB-519Corrections.
SB-520Property taxation: homeowners’ exemption.
SB-521CalWORKs: pregnancy or parenting.
SB-522Uniform Fiduciary Income and Principal Act.
SB-525Minimum wages: health care workers.
SB-531Pupil safety: local educational agency contractors: background checks.
SB-538Department of Transportation: Chief Advisor on Bicycling and Active Transportation.
SB-539Sepulveda Basin: planning process: nature-based climate solutions.
SB-540Cannabis and cannabis products: health warnings.
SB-544Bagley-Keene Open Meeting Act: teleconferencing.
SB-545Juveniles: transfer to court of criminal jurisdiction.
SB-548Public employees’ retirement: joint county and trial court contracts.
SB-553Occupational safety: workplace violence: restraining orders and workplace violence prevention plan.
SB-555Stable Affordable Housing Act of 2023.
SB-558Civil actions: childhood sexual abuse.
SB-564Sheriffs and marshals: fees.
SB-566Geodetic datums and spatial reference network.
SB-567Termination of tenancy: no-fault just causes: gross rental rate increases.
SB-568Electronic waste: export.
SB-578Juvenile court: dependents: removal.
SB-579Fish: Annual Provisional Stocking Document.
SB-593Redevelopment: successor agency debt: City and County of San Francisco.
SB-595Covered California: data sharing.
SB-599Visitation rights.
SB-601Professions and vocations: contractors: home improvement contracts: prohibited business practices: limitation of actions.
SB-602Trespass.
SB-603Children’s advocacy centers: recordings.
SB-605Wave and tidal energy.
SB-606State highways: State Route 203: reduction.
SB-609Local control and accountability plans: California School Dashboard.
SB-612Speech-language pathologists.
SB-613Organic waste: reduction goals: local jurisdictions: low-population waiver.
SB-616Sick days: paid sick days accrual and use.
SB-617Public contracts: progressive design-build: local and regional agencies: transit.
SB-621Health care coverage: biosimilar drugs.
SB-622Cannabis regulation: plant identification program: unique identifier.
SB-623Workers’ compensation: post-traumatic stress disorder.
SB-626Smoking tobacco in the workplace: transient lodging establishments.
SB-628State Healthy Food Access Policy.
SB-630Contractors State License Board: regulation of contractors.
SB-633California DREAM Loan Program: DREAM grants.
SB-642Hazardous materials: enforcement: county counsel.
SB-644Hotel and private residence rental reservations: cancellation: refunds.
SB-648Education finance: average daily attendance: Mountain Valley Special Education Joint Powers Authority.
SB-650Gaming: charitable raffles.
SB-652Evidence: expert testimony.
SB-654Local agencies: public property: airport leases.
SB-658Nominations: tax return disclosures: candidates for Governor.
SB-659California Water Supply Solutions Act of 2023.
SB-661Student Athlete Bill of Rights.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2024

New California Laws

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2024 series.





