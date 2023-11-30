New California Laws 2024: Part 16

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 16 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on property tax, pupil safety, e-waste, organic waste, hotel refunds, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 16)

BILL TITLE Description SB-519 Corrections. SB-520 Property taxation: homeowners’ exemption. SB-521 CalWORKs: pregnancy or parenting. SB-522 Uniform Fiduciary Income and Principal Act. SB-525 Minimum wages: health care workers. SB-531 Pupil safety: local educational agency contractors: background checks. SB-538 Department of Transportation: Chief Advisor on Bicycling and Active Transportation. SB-539 Sepulveda Basin: planning process: nature-based climate solutions. SB-540 Cannabis and cannabis products: health warnings. SB-544 Bagley-Keene Open Meeting Act: teleconferencing. SB-545 Juveniles: transfer to court of criminal jurisdiction. SB-548 Public employees’ retirement: joint county and trial court contracts. SB-553 Occupational safety: workplace violence: restraining orders and workplace violence prevention plan. SB-555 Stable Affordable Housing Act of 2023. SB-558 Civil actions: childhood sexual abuse. SB-564 Sheriffs and marshals: fees. SB-566 Geodetic datums and spatial reference network. SB-567 Termination of tenancy: no-fault just causes: gross rental rate increases. SB-568 Electronic waste: export. SB-578 Juvenile court: dependents: removal. SB-579 Fish: Annual Provisional Stocking Document. SB-593 Redevelopment: successor agency debt: City and County of San Francisco. SB-595 Covered California: data sharing. SB-599 Visitation rights. SB-601 Professions and vocations: contractors: home improvement contracts: prohibited business practices: limitation of actions. SB-602 Trespass. SB-603 Children’s advocacy centers: recordings. SB-605 Wave and tidal energy. SB-606 State highways: State Route 203: reduction. SB-609 Local control and accountability plans: California School Dashboard. SB-612 Speech-language pathologists. SB-613 Organic waste: reduction goals: local jurisdictions: low-population waiver. SB-616 Sick days: paid sick days accrual and use. SB-617 Public contracts: progressive design-build: local and regional agencies: transit. SB-621 Health care coverage: biosimilar drugs. SB-622 Cannabis regulation: plant identification program: unique identifier. SB-623 Workers’ compensation: post-traumatic stress disorder. SB-626 Smoking tobacco in the workplace: transient lodging establishments. SB-628 State Healthy Food Access Policy. SB-630 Contractors State License Board: regulation of contractors. SB-633 California DREAM Loan Program: DREAM grants. SB-642 Hazardous materials: enforcement: county counsel. SB-644 Hotel and private residence rental reservations: cancellation: refunds. SB-648 Education finance: average daily attendance: Mountain Valley Special Education Joint Powers Authority. SB-650 Gaming: charitable raffles. SB-652 Evidence: expert testimony. SB-654 Local agencies: public property: airport leases. SB-658 Nominations: tax return disclosures: candidates for Governor. SB-659 California Water Supply Solutions Act of 2023. SB-661 Student Athlete Bill of Rights.

