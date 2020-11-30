Maccoun retiring after 38 year career in law enforcement

Roseville Police Chief James Maccoun today announced his retirement effective December 31, 2020 after 38 years of law enforcement service in the region.

Chief Maccoun has served as Roseville Police Chief since August 2017 after serving as Assistant Police Chief in Roseville for three years. Prior to Roseville Maccoun spent 32 years with the Sacramento Police Department but actually began his career in law enforcement with the City of Roseville being hired as a police services aid in 1980.

Roseville City Manager Dominick Casey has appointed Roseville Police Captain Troy Bergstrom as Acting Police Chief until a replacement for Chief Maccoun is selected.

“I’ve worked very closely with Chief Maccoun the entire time he’s been with the Roseville PD, and know firsthand that he leaves big shoes to fill,” said Roseville City Manager Dominick Casey. “I’m grateful for his leadership, his focus on transparency and open communication, and the way he cares for the community in which he was raised.”

During his tenure at the more than 200-member Roseville Police Department, Chief Maccoun emphasized continuous improvement, fostering an environment of greater participation and problem-solving throughout the ranks. As a life-long learner himself, he encouraged leadership development throughout the organization.

Notable accomplishments

A partnership with Placer Health and Human Services to start the Family Mobile team within the police department as a seven-days-a-week co-responders program.

The installation of a use of force simulator and enhanced de-escalation training within the agency based on a partnership with Sierra College.

The certification of an accredited in-house training program on implicit bias and principled policing. All sworn staff have completed the initial training.

Formal partnership with Placer County’s Adult System of Care to embed two homeless outreach workers within the Police Department Social Services Unit to work with officers on homeless contacts in order to guide homeless persons to relevant services.

The establishment of an 11-pilot unmanned aerial system team with 24/7 capabilities.

A nationwide search for the City’s new Police Chief will begin immediately with the expectation to have a new Chief in place by Spring 2021.

Appointed in 2014