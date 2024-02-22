More than meets the eye at this community park

Roseville, Calif. – Tucked alongside a small strip of Dry Creek which runs quietly through Downtown Roseville sits the unassuming Royer Park. Coming in somewhere around 17 acres in size, this downtown location provides a shade-filled oasis that serves its guests ample opportunity for both recreation and exploration.

Residents and visitors alike can appreciate its convenient location for either starting or completing their Roseville adventure. Plenty of shade is a welcome invitation during the warm summer months for those with children in tow. Free parking is a snap, consider one of the city’s free garages before making the short walk over to the park.

Packs a punch

Whether you’re up for sports, play, or just a little contemplation, Royer Park packs a pretty big punch for its size. The location is an ideal complement for any visit to downtown Roseville.

For those willing to take a little extra time to explore this area, you may find there’s much more than meets the eye! Welcome to the brighter side!

All roads lead to Roseville…

Royer Park travel ideas?

Summer Music in the Park series: Music in the Park is a terrific experience for the whole family. An inviting setup provides a spacious and relaxed vibe on large grassy field with access to shade trees. Food trucks provide the treats as kids play and adults chill. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for added comfort.

Map & Directions