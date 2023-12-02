New California Laws 2024: Part 17

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 17 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on school safety, employment discrimination, insurance fraud, all-gender bathrooms, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 17)

BILL TITLE DESCRIPTION SB-666 Small business: commercial financing transactions. SB-667 Healing arts: pregnancy and childbirth. SB-668 State parks: operating agreements. SB-669 Veterinarians: veterinarian-client-patient relationship. SB-671 School safety plans: dangerous, violent, or unlawful activities. SB-673 Emergency notification: Ebony Alert: missing Black youth. SB-676 Local ordinances and regulations: drought-tolerant landscaping. SB-677 Intercity rail: LOSSAN Rail Corridor. SB-678 Elections: disclosures. SB-681 Political Reform Act of 1974: amendments. SB-684 Land use: streamlined approval processes: development projects of 10 or fewer residential units on urban lots under 5 acres. SB-692 South Fork Irrigation District. SB-695 Department of Transportation: internet website: state highway system data and information. SB-696 Notaries public. SB-698 California Council on Science and Technology Policy Fellows: status of services. SB-699 Contracts in restraint of trade. SB-700 Employment discrimination: cannabis use. SB-701 Fruit and vegetable wholesalers: registration fees. SB-704 Coastal resources: California Coastal Act of 1976: industrial developments: oil and gas developments: refineries: petrochemical facilities: offshore wind. SB-706 Public contracts: progressive design-build: local agencies. SB-710 Sale of excess state highway property: State Highway Route 710 Terminus. SB-712 Tenancy: personal micromobility devices. SB-713 Planning and zoning: density bonuses: development standard. SB-717 County mental health services. SB-722 Daycare facilities: incidental medical services plans. SB-723 Employment: rehiring and retention: displaced workers. SB-727 Human trafficking: civil actions. SB-732 Bats. SB-734 Property tax: possessory interests. SB-736 Tribal gaming: compact ratification. SB-740 Hazardous materials management: stationary sources: skilled and trained workforce. SB-741 Domestic violence restraining orders: prehearing discovery. SB-743 Insurance: false and fraudulent claims. SB-745 The Drought-Resistant Buildings Act. SB-746 Energy conservation contracts: alternate energy equipment: green hydrogen: Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority. SB-747 Land use: surplus land. SB-748 Disability access and information: local government: notice. SB-749 Criminal procedure: sentencing. SB-753 Cannabis: water resources. SB-756 Water: inspection: administrative procedure: notice: service. SB-757 Railroads: contract crew transportation vehicles. SB-760 School facilities: all-gender restrooms. SB-765 Teachers: retired teachers: compensation limitation. SB-770 Health care: unified health care financing. SB-771 Tribal gaming: compact ratification. SB-775 Vehicles: zero-emission schoolbuses: signage. SB-779 Primary Care Clinic Data Modernization Act. SB-780 Department of Food and Agriculture: oversight: commercial feed, feed additives, and drugs. SB-786 Prescription drug pricing. SB-787 Number of licensed premises: County of Nevada.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2024

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2024 series.