New California Laws 2024: Part 17
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 17 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on school safety, employment discrimination, insurance fraud, all-gender bathrooms, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2024 (part 17)
|BILL
|TITLE DESCRIPTION
|SB-666
|Small business: commercial financing transactions.
|SB-667
|Healing arts: pregnancy and childbirth.
|SB-668
|State parks: operating agreements.
|SB-669
|Veterinarians: veterinarian-client-patient relationship.
|SB-671
|School safety plans: dangerous, violent, or unlawful activities.
|SB-673
|Emergency notification: Ebony Alert: missing Black youth.
|SB-676
|Local ordinances and regulations: drought-tolerant landscaping.
|SB-677
|Intercity rail: LOSSAN Rail Corridor.
|SB-678
|Elections: disclosures.
|SB-681
|Political Reform Act of 1974: amendments.
|SB-684
|Land use: streamlined approval processes: development projects of 10 or fewer residential units on urban lots under 5 acres.
|SB-692
|South Fork Irrigation District.
|SB-695
|Department of Transportation: internet website: state highway system data and information.
|SB-696
|Notaries public.
|SB-698
|California Council on Science and Technology Policy Fellows: status of services.
|SB-699
|Contracts in restraint of trade.
|SB-700
|Employment discrimination: cannabis use.
|SB-701
|Fruit and vegetable wholesalers: registration fees.
|SB-704
|Coastal resources: California Coastal Act of 1976: industrial developments: oil and gas developments: refineries: petrochemical facilities: offshore wind.
|SB-706
|Public contracts: progressive design-build: local agencies.
|SB-710
|Sale of excess state highway property: State Highway Route 710 Terminus.
|SB-712
|Tenancy: personal micromobility devices.
|SB-713
|Planning and zoning: density bonuses: development standard.
|SB-717
|County mental health services.
|SB-722
|Daycare facilities: incidental medical services plans.
|SB-723
|Employment: rehiring and retention: displaced workers.
|SB-727
|Human trafficking: civil actions.
|SB-732
|Bats.
|SB-734
|Property tax: possessory interests.
|SB-736
|Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
|SB-740
|Hazardous materials management: stationary sources: skilled and trained workforce.
|SB-741
|Domestic violence restraining orders: prehearing discovery.
|SB-743
|Insurance: false and fraudulent claims.
|SB-745
|The Drought-Resistant Buildings Act.
|SB-746
|Energy conservation contracts: alternate energy equipment: green hydrogen: Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority.
|SB-747
|Land use: surplus land.
|SB-748
|Disability access and information: local government: notice.
|SB-749
|Criminal procedure: sentencing.
|SB-753
|Cannabis: water resources.
|SB-756
|Water: inspection: administrative procedure: notice: service.
|SB-757
|Railroads: contract crew transportation vehicles.
|SB-760
|School facilities: all-gender restrooms.
|SB-765
|Teachers: retired teachers: compensation limitation.
|SB-770
|Health care: unified health care financing.
|SB-771
|Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
|SB-775
|Vehicles: zero-emission schoolbuses: signage.
|SB-779
|Primary Care Clinic Data Modernization Act.
|SB-780
|Department of Food and Agriculture: oversight: commercial feed, feed additives, and drugs.
|SB-786
|Prescription drug pricing.
|SB-787
|Number of licensed premises: County of Nevada.
