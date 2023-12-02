New California Laws

New California Laws 2024: Part 17

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 17 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on school safety, employment discrimination, insurance fraud, all-gender bathrooms, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 17)

BILLTITLE DESCRIPTION
SB-666Small business: commercial financing transactions.
SB-667Healing arts: pregnancy and childbirth.
SB-668State parks: operating agreements.
SB-669Veterinarians: veterinarian-client-patient relationship.
SB-671School safety plans: dangerous, violent, or unlawful activities.
SB-673Emergency notification: Ebony Alert: missing Black youth.
SB-676Local ordinances and regulations: drought-tolerant landscaping.
SB-677Intercity rail: LOSSAN Rail Corridor.
SB-678Elections: disclosures.
SB-681Political Reform Act of 1974: amendments.
SB-684Land use: streamlined approval processes: development projects of 10 or fewer residential units on urban lots under 5 acres.
SB-692South Fork Irrigation District.
SB-695Department of Transportation: internet website: state highway system data and information.
SB-696Notaries public.
SB-698California Council on Science and Technology Policy Fellows: status of services.
SB-699Contracts in restraint of trade.
SB-700Employment discrimination: cannabis use.
SB-701Fruit and vegetable wholesalers: registration fees.
SB-704Coastal resources: California Coastal Act of 1976: industrial developments: oil and gas developments: refineries: petrochemical facilities: offshore wind.
SB-706Public contracts: progressive design-build: local agencies.
SB-710Sale of excess state highway property: State Highway Route 710 Terminus.
SB-712Tenancy: personal micromobility devices.
SB-713Planning and zoning: density bonuses: development standard.
SB-717County mental health services.
SB-722Daycare facilities: incidental medical services plans.
SB-723Employment: rehiring and retention: displaced workers.
SB-727Human trafficking: civil actions.
SB-732Bats.
SB-734Property tax: possessory interests.
SB-736Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
SB-740Hazardous materials management: stationary sources: skilled and trained workforce.
SB-741Domestic violence restraining orders: prehearing discovery.
SB-743Insurance: false and fraudulent claims.
SB-745The Drought-Resistant Buildings Act.
SB-746Energy conservation contracts: alternate energy equipment: green hydrogen: Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority.
SB-747Land use: surplus land.
SB-748Disability access and information: local government: notice.
SB-749Criminal procedure: sentencing.
SB-753Cannabis: water resources.
SB-756Water: inspection: administrative procedure: notice: service.
SB-757Railroads: contract crew transportation vehicles.
SB-760School facilities: all-gender restrooms.
SB-765Teachers: retired teachers: compensation limitation.
SB-770Health care: unified health care financing.
SB-771Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
SB-775Vehicles: zero-emission schoolbuses: signage.
SB-779Primary Care Clinic Data Modernization Act.
SB-780Department of Food and Agriculture: oversight: commercial feed, feed additives, and drugs.
SB-786Prescription drug pricing.
SB-787Number of licensed premises: County of Nevada.

