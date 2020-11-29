California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 3 of New California laws for 2021 includes charter schools, gene therapy, water conservation, cannabis marketing,elections, firearms and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 3

SB-118 Public safety. SB-119 State employment: State Bargaining Units. SB-126 Charter schools. SB-128 Public contracts: Best Value Construction Contracting for Counties Pilot Program. SB-129 Health care coverage reporting. SB-132 Corrections. SB-134 Water conservation: water losses: enforcement. SB-136 Sentencing. SB-137 Federal transportation funds: state exchange programs. SB-141 Parole: sexually violent offenses: validated risk assessment. SB-142 Employees: lactation accommodation. SB-143 Junk dealers and recyclers: nonferrous material: payment by general use prepaid cards. SB-145 Sex offenders: registration. SB-146 Regional transportation plans: sustainable communities strategies: procedural requirements. SB-150 Student financial aid: Chafee grant awards. SB-151 Elections. SB-153 Industrial hemp. SB-155 California Renewables Portfolio Standard Program: integrated resource plans. SB-156 Health facilities: emergency medical services. SB-158 County of Los Angeles Citizens Redistricting Commission: membership. SB-159 HIV: preexposure and postexposure prophylaxis. SB-160 Emergency services: cultural competence. SB-164 Infractions: community service. SB-165 Medical interpretation services. SB-167 Electrical corporations: wildfire mitigation plans. SB-172 Firearms. SB-173 CalFresh: postsecondary student eligibility: workstudy. SB-176 State Bar of California. SB-180 Gene therapy kits: advisory notice and labels. SB-185 Cannabis: marketing.

Coming Up in Part 4 – Immunity from arrest, drinking water, property taxes, college sports, voter registration and more.

