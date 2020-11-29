California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 3 of New California laws for 2021 includes charter schools, gene therapy, water conservation, cannabis marketing,elections, firearms and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 3
|SB-118
|Public safety.
|SB-119
|State employment: State Bargaining Units.
|SB-126
|Charter schools.
|SB-128
|Public contracts: Best Value Construction Contracting for Counties Pilot Program.
|SB-129
|Health care coverage reporting.
|SB-132
|Corrections.
|SB-134
|Water conservation: water losses: enforcement.
|SB-136
|Sentencing.
|SB-137
|Federal transportation funds: state exchange programs.
|SB-141
|Parole: sexually violent offenses: validated risk assessment.
|SB-142
|Employees: lactation accommodation.
|SB-143
|Junk dealers and recyclers: nonferrous material: payment by general use prepaid cards.
|SB-145
|Sex offenders: registration.
|SB-146
|Regional transportation plans: sustainable communities strategies: procedural requirements.
|SB-150
|Student financial aid: Chafee grant awards.
|SB-151
|Elections.
|SB-153
|Industrial hemp.
|SB-155
|California Renewables Portfolio Standard Program: integrated resource plans.
|SB-156
|Health facilities: emergency medical services.
|SB-158
|County of Los Angeles Citizens Redistricting Commission: membership.
|SB-159
|HIV: preexposure and postexposure prophylaxis.
|SB-160
|Emergency services: cultural competence.
|SB-164
|Infractions: community service.
|SB-165
|Medical interpretation services.
|SB-167
|Electrical corporations: wildfire mitigation plans.
|SB-172
|Firearms.
|SB-173
|CalFresh: postsecondary student eligibility: workstudy.
|SB-176
|State Bar of California.
|SB-180
|Gene therapy kits: advisory notice and labels.
|SB-185
|Cannabis: marketing.
Coming Up in Part 4 – Immunity from arrest, drinking water, property taxes, college sports, voter registration and more.
