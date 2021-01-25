California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 19 of New California laws for 2021 includes disabled veterans, health care coverage, housing finance, DUI, disability compensation and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)

California New Laws 2021 – part 19

Bill ID Bill Summary AB-381 Postsecondary education: sexual assault and sexual violence prevention training: intimate partner and dating violence. AB-391 Leased and rented vehicles: embezzlement and theft. AB-392 Peace officers: deadly force. AB-397 Vehicles: driving under the influence. AB-404 Commercial cannabis activity: testing laboratories. AB-406 Disability compensation: paid family leave: application in non-English languages. AB-408 Vehicles: disabled veterans. AB-413 Education: at-promise youth. AB-414 Health care coverage: minimum essential coverage. AB-415 Victim compensation: relocation: pets. AB-419 Food and agriculture. AB-420 The California Cannabis Research Program. AB-423 San Diego County Air Pollution Control District: members and duties. AB-426 In-Home Supportive Services program. AB-430 Housing development: Camp Fire Housing Assistance Act of 2019. AB-433 Probation: notice to victim. AB-434 Housing financing programs: uniform procedures. AB-436 Alcoholic beverages: tied-house restrictions: advertising: City of Napa. AB-439 Juveniles: competency. AB-450 Bees: Apiary Protection Act. AB-453 Emergency medical services: training. AB-454 Migratory birds: California Migratory Bird Protection Act. AB-456 Public contracts: claim resolution. AB-458 Optometrists: home residence permit. AB-463 Community colleges: faculty members: loan forgiveness. AB-465 Mental health workers: supervision. AB-466 Interstate shipments: market milk: 6 percent milk: Office of Farm to Fork: report. AB-467 Competitions on state property: prize compensation: gender equity. AB-469 State records management: records management coordinator. AB-473 Disposition of estate without administration.

Coming Up in Part 20 – Use of unionization, flood control, teacher credentialing, CalFresh, business licensing, voter registration, and more.

