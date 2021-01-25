California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 19 of New California laws for 2021 includes disabled veterans, health care coverage, housing finance, DUI, disability compensation and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)
|Bill ID
|Bill Summary
|AB-381
|Postsecondary education: sexual assault and sexual violence prevention training: intimate partner and dating violence.
|AB-391
|Leased and rented vehicles: embezzlement and theft.
|AB-392
|Peace officers: deadly force.
|AB-397
|Vehicles: driving under the influence.
|AB-404
|Commercial cannabis activity: testing laboratories.
|AB-406
|Disability compensation: paid family leave: application in non-English languages.
|AB-408
|Vehicles: disabled veterans.
|AB-413
|Education: at-promise youth.
|AB-414
|Health care coverage: minimum essential coverage.
|AB-415
|Victim compensation: relocation: pets.
|AB-419
|Food and agriculture.
|AB-420
|The California Cannabis Research Program.
|AB-423
|San Diego County Air Pollution Control District: members and duties.
|AB-426
|In-Home Supportive Services program.
|AB-430
|Housing development: Camp Fire Housing Assistance Act of 2019.
|AB-433
|Probation: notice to victim.
|AB-434
|Housing financing programs: uniform procedures.
|AB-436
|Alcoholic beverages: tied-house restrictions: advertising: City of Napa.
|AB-439
|Juveniles: competency.
|AB-450
|Bees: Apiary Protection Act.
|AB-453
|Emergency medical services: training.
|AB-454
|Migratory birds: California Migratory Bird Protection Act.
|AB-456
|Public contracts: claim resolution.
|AB-458
|Optometrists: home residence permit.
|AB-463
|Community colleges: faculty members: loan forgiveness.
|AB-465
|Mental health workers: supervision.
|AB-466
|Interstate shipments: market milk: 6 percent milk: Office of Farm to Fork: report.
|AB-467
|Competitions on state property: prize compensation: gender equity.
|AB-469
|State records management: records management coordinator.
|AB-473
|Disposition of estate without administration.
