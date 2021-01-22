Statewide ranking only bested by 3 Bay Area counties

Roseville, CA- Placer County’s unemployment rate jumped slightly from November to 6.2%, Despite the rise, Placer County retains one of lowest unemployment rates statewide.

California’s unemployment rate hit 8.8% in the latest report for December. The rise marks the state’s first month-over rate increase since April 2020.

California’s Employment Development Department noted a few bright spots in the economy, while the leisure and hospitality industry continues to struggle.

Despite the decline, six of California’s 11 industry sectors saw job gains last month. Construction had the state’s largest month-over increase (+31,600) thanks to strong gains in Specialty Trade Contractors and Construction of Buildings.

Professional and Business Services had the state’s second-largest month-over increase (+29,600) due to large gains in Accounting, Tax Preparation, and Bookkeeping, as well as Management, Scientific, and Technical Consulting.

Leisure and Hospitality suffered the largest month-over loss (-117,000) largely due to severe losses in Accommodation and Food Services, which accounted for 83.2 percent of the industry sector’s overall loss.

Local & Regional Unemployment

Placer County 6.2% ▲ Yolo County 7.0% ▲ Sacramento County 8.5% ▲ Yuba County 10.4% ▲ El Dorado 7.0% ▲

“California’s unemployment rate rose 0.9 percentage points to 9.0 percent in December as the state’s employers lost 52,200 jobs1, according to data released today by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys. This comes after the state saw a job gain in November (+5,200 jobs). Despite December’s losses, California has regained more than 44 percent of the 2,615,800 nonfarm jobs that were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April.” California EDD

California Unemployment Rate by County