Annual Guide to 4th of July Fun

Roseville, Calif.- Happy 4th of July Weekend! In case you missed it, here’s a quick rundown of activities happening this weekend in Roseville and surrounding communities in Placer County.

The holiday weekend weather is looking sunny and sweet, with temps in the low 90’s Friday giving way to unseasonably cooler temps in the 80’s for the next few days. Fire up those barbecues, it’s time to chill and grill.

Parades

9:00 am: Roseville (Vernon Street)

10:00 am: Lincoln Hometown Parade

10:30 am: Auburn (Harrison Ave / Lincoln Way)

Fireworks

9:15 pm – Roseville @The Grounds (parking and gates open 4:00 pm)

9:30 pm – Lincoln (immediately following Lincoln Potters baseball)

9:30 p.m. Auburn Fireworks (Gold Country Fairgrounds)

Music & Family Fun

2:00 pm: Lincoln: McBean Park activities, vendors, KidsZone and pool

4:00 pm: Roseville @Grounds: Activities and games for the kids and concessions for the whole family.

5:00 pm: Auburn Gold Country Fairgrounds

Have a safe and fun 4th of July!

Be wise, don’t drink and drive.



