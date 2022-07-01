Annual Guide to 4th of July Fun
Roseville, Calif.- Happy 4th of July Weekend! In case you missed it, here’s a quick rundown of activities happening this weekend in Roseville and surrounding communities in Placer County.
The holiday weekend weather is looking sunny and sweet, with temps in the low 90’s Friday giving way to unseasonably cooler temps in the 80’s for the next few days. Fire up those barbecues, it’s time to chill and grill.
4th of July
- Roseville 4th of July Fireworks @the Grounds
- Rocklin Celebrate America Festival July 1-2 at Twin Oaks Park
- Lincoln 4th of July parade and fireworks
- Auburn 4th of July Parade, Fireworks, & Events
- Folsom Pro Rodeo
- 4th of July Playlist Across America
- North Lake Tahoe 4th of July opts for Drone Light Show over Fireworks
- Autism Tips for a Sensory Friendly July 4th
- Fourth of July Fireworks Safety Tips
- Summer Food Safety Tips for 4th of July
- Run Crime Out of Roseville 5K Fun Run
- Roseville residents reminded to celebrate responsibly
Parades
9:00 am: Roseville (Vernon Street)
10:00 am: Lincoln Hometown Parade
10:30 am: Auburn (Harrison Ave / Lincoln Way)
Fireworks
9:15 pm – Roseville @The Grounds (parking and gates open 4:00 pm)
9:30 pm – Lincoln (immediately following Lincoln Potters baseball)
9:30 p.m. Auburn Fireworks (Gold Country Fairgrounds)
Music & Family Fun
2:00 pm: Lincoln: McBean Park activities, vendors, KidsZone and pool
4:00 pm: Roseville @Grounds: Activities and games for the kids and concessions for the whole family.
5:00 pm: Auburn Gold Country Fairgrounds
Have a safe and fun 4th of July!
Be wise, don’t drink and drive.