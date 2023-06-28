Fireworks Safety Tips and Precautions

Roseville, Calif. – The laws governing fireworks in Roseville are clear – only Safe and Sane fireworks are legal in the City of Roseville and the legal time of sale for these fireworks is between 12:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on June 28 and 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on June 29 through July 4.

The legal time for discharge of Safe and Sane fireworks is from 12:00 p.m. on June 28 through 11:59 p.m. on July 4.

Only those fireworks registered with the California State Fire Marshal’s Office as Safe and Sane are approved for use within the State of California. Fireworks may not be sold to anyone under the age of 18. Remember, any firework that flies in the air, darts across the ground or explodes is considered illegal in California. If it doesn’t have the California State Fire Marshal’s seal on the packaging, it’s illegal.

CalFire Safety Tips

As 4th of July fun returns, CalFire reminds of the dangers of fireworks and offers some some safety tips. Iit is important to understand the dangers of fireworks.

With the sale of “Safe and Sane” fireworks in nearly 300 communities across California, CAL FIRE is reminding everyone to do their part to prevent fires caused by fireworks this Fourth of July.

Illegal fireworks pose a serious threat of both causing injury and sparking wildfires.

Each year, serious injuries and millions of dollars in property loss occurs because of wildfires sparked by fireworks.

Every year fires are caused by illegal and unsafe use of legal fireworks, endangering members of the public and first responders. Those responsible for starting fires due to illegal use of fireworks can be held financially and criminally responsible.

Large grass crops and abundant vegetation, due to a wet winter, increase the threat for devastating wildfires throughout all of California and that is why those who choose to use Safe and Sane fireworks must take all precautions and follow all safety instructions.

CAL FIRE Law Enforcement officers recently seized 50,000 pounds of illegal fireworks.

California has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal fireworks. We, along with local authorities will be working together to ensure a safe holiday.

The use and sale of Safe and Sane fireworks is decided by local governing bodies like city councils and county board of supervisors. Permitted safe and sane fireworks will bear a seal from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Possession of illegal fireworks could lead to fines and jail time.

In many communities in California, all fireworks, even Safe and Sane, are prohibited. This includes all unincorporated areas of Placer, Nevada and Yuba counties.

Be sure to check with your local government to see specific local restrictions in your area. The cities of Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln allow Safe and Sane when used as instructed.

Parents are liable for any damage or injuries caused by their children using fireworks.

Watching a professional licensed fireworks show is highly encouraged.

Fireworks Safety Tips

First check that fireworks are allowed in the area you plan to use them. Not Allowed in unincorporated areas of Placer, Nevada and Yuba Counties.

Only use legal Safe and Sane fireworks where they are allowed. Not Allowed in unincorporated areas of Placer, Nevada and Yuba Counties.

Use only State Fire Marshal approved fireworks

Local ordinances should be verified before purchasing and/or using fireworks

Always read directions

Always have an adult present

Only use fireworks outdoors

Never use near dry grass or other flammable materials

Light one at a time

Have a bucket of water and a hose nearby

Fireworks Injury Prevention Safety Tips

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse

Back up several feet immediately after lighting fireworks

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Never experiment with fireworks

Never attempt to re-light or “fix” fireworks

Do not wear loose fitting clothing while lighting fireworks

Never carry fireworks in your pockets

Fireworks are not toys

For more tips on how you can stay safe this 4th of July, check out our fireworks safety guide at ReadyForWildfire.org.