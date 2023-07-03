Location, weather, & opportunity

Roseville, Calif.- A glut of grandeur, a surfeit of sunshine, and a plethora of possibilities. Hyperbole? Well, local residents don’t think so and neither do we. Placer County is one of California’s amazing places to live, play and do business.

We’re often asked about why we love Placer County so much. While the list gets longer by the day, for convenience, we’ve narrowed it down to a more manageable list. Here’s why we think Placer County is a special place.

8 Reasons We Love Placer County.

The Great Outdoors

Snow-capped mountain peaks, access to scenic and roaring waterways, placid lakes along with great hiking and biking trails are just a few of the reasons Placer County is an outdoor lover’s paradise. All season fun!

The Weather

The central valley’s endless and warm sunshine, the Sierra Nevada’s idyllic summers and snow-filled winters. Throw in the occasional delta breeze and you’ve got a little bit of everything! Sun, sun sun!

The Neighborhoods

Friendly people. You know the type that smile, wave and say hello. More than a few times, we’ve heard parts of Placer County referred to as “Pleasantville” like the movie.

Convenient Location

Placer County residents love to travel. Being centrally located provides great choice for residents who wish to explore the abundance of California treasures. San Francisco, Napa, Lake Tahoe, Monterey, Sonoma and the Bay Area all within easy striking distance for day trips. Even Southern California and the Oregon border are all within a morning’s drive. For trips afar, the Sacramento International Airport is located in close proximity to Placer County’s population centers.

Placer County is a fantastic home base to seek out your next wanderlust adventure.

The Shopping

Wow, we’re always amazed at how much people just love to buy stuff and South Placer County is a California shopping mecca. As one of California’s top shopping regions, it’s a popular draw for residents throughout a large swath of Northern California.

Entertainment & Culture Improvements

Placer County is no longer the sleepy backwater it once was, and thanks to the influx of an educated and more diverse population the region continues to only get better! Music, dining, and cultural events that cater to every demographic are thriving from Lake Tahoe to Roseville.

Sports and Local Athletics

Great weather, involved parents and competitive spirits provide the perfect ingredients to nurture a thriving youth sports community. Sports tourism is also on the rise as resources and political capital are being expended to fuel this next wave.

Growing Diversity

Much of the region’s prosperity and success is owed squarely to the growing diversity of the region. An influx of talent and cultures continue to bring knowledge, new perspectives and fresh ideas. From entrepreneurs to experienced professionals, the wealth of talent is delivering ever-expanding opportunity for this booming region.

All this and much more are what make Placer County a terrific location to live life!

