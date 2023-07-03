Old Town Auburn & Gold Country Fairgrounds
Auburn, Calif. – According to the Auburn Chamber social media site, Auburn will kick off this year’s 4th of July celebration with a pancake breakfast in Old Town from 8am-10am, courtesy Auburn Hook and Ladder Company.
Next up is the annual 4th of July parade at 10:30 am.
The event inside the fairgrounds will start at 4pm with live bands, bounce houses and lot’s of food, drink and gift vendors!
Fireworks will popoff at dark around 9:45pm so make sure you get a great spot to watch them.
Gold Country Fairgrounds
4th of July
