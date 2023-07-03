Old Town Auburn & Gold Country Fairgrounds

Auburn, Calif. – According to the Auburn Chamber social media site, Auburn will kick off this year’s 4th of July celebration with a pancake breakfast in Old Town from 8am-10am, courtesy Auburn Hook and Ladder Company.

Next up is the annual 4th of July parade at 10:30 am.

Guide to Holiday Fun!

The event inside the fairgrounds will start at 4pm with live bands, bounce houses and lot’s of food, drink and gift vendors!

Fireworks will popoff at dark around 9:45pm so make sure you get a great spot to watch them.

Gold Country Fairgrounds