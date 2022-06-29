Lincoln ready for full day of 4th of July activities
Lincoln, Calif.- Residents of Lincoln take their Independence Day celebrations seriously and this year’s 4th of July will be no exception. McBean Park plays center stage for this community-wide party. Lincoln’s 4th of July celebration is fun for all ages!
Another action-packed day in this part of Placer County is planned from pancakes and a parade to the All-American pastime of baseball and fireworks.
Lincoln 4th of July Schedule
7:00 – 10:00 am: Pancake Breakfast @ Lincoln Veterans Hall
10:00 am: Lincoln Hometown Parade
12:00 pm: Horseshoe Tournament (check-in 11:00 am)
12:00 – 5:00 pm – McBean Pool Opens
2:00 – 9:00 pm: Food and Vendor Booths
3:00 – 7:30 pm: Free Kids Zone
3:00- 9:30: Live Bands at Gazebo
6:05 pm: Lincoln Potter Baseball Game vs Walnut Creek
Fireworks immediately follow baseball game
Have a safe and happy 4th of July!
