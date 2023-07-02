Lincoln ready for full day of 4th of July activities
Lincoln, Calif.- Residents of Lincoln take their Independence Day celebrations seriously and this year’s 4th of July will be no exception. McBean Park plays center stage for this community-wide party. Lincoln’s 4th of July celebration is fun for all ages!
Another action-packed day in this part of Placer County is planned from pancakes and a parade to the All-American pastime of baseball and fireworks.
Lincoln 4th of July Schedule
7:00 – 10:00 am: Pancake Breakfast @ Lincoln Veterans Hall
9:30 am: Lincoln Parade
12:00 pm: Horseshoe Tournament
12:00 – 5:00 pm – McBean Pool Opens to public (fees apply)
2:00 – 9:00 pm: Food and Vendor Booths
3:00 – 7:30 pm: Free Kids Zone
3:00- 9:30: Live Bands at Gazebo
6:05 pm: Lincoln Potter Baseball Game vs Bay Area Admirals
Fireworks immediately follow baseball game
Have a safe and happy 4th of July!
4th of July
- Roseville 4th of July Fireworks @the Grounds
- Lincoln 4th of July parade, fireworks and family fun
- Auburn Family 4th of July Parade & Fireworks Fun
- Run Crime Out of Roseville 5K
- Alternatives to Traditional 4th of July Celebrations
- Roseville Independence Day Safety Tips
- Creating your own 4th of July Playlist to chill out
- Autism Tips for a Sensory Friendly July 4th
- Summer Food Safety Tips for 4th of July and all summer long
- Fourth of July Fireworks Safety Tips
- Lake Tahoe 4th of July Drone Light Show
- 6 Pet Safety Tips for 4th of July celebrations
- Rocklin Celebrate America Festival June 30 & July 1 at Twin Oaks Park
- Folsom Pro Rodeo returns July 1-3 to Dan Russell Rodeo Arena
We have NO AFFILIATION with print, politics or BIG media.
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side.