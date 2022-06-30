It’s time to find out if you really can outrun the cops

Roseville, Calif.- The Roseville Police Department is excited to again be joining Roseville Crime Stoppers in continuing the annual tradition of kicking off the 4th of July festivities with the Annual Run Crime Out of Roseville 5K Fun Run!

The funds from this event are used to make our community safer for ALL our residents and are used in working closely with other local non-profits and the Roseville Police Department to ensure everyone in our City feels safe.

The funds directly go to community education, the management of our anonymous tip software and phone number, and sponsorships for high school students in our community who want to go into the first responder field.

4th of July

Join us on the 4th of July for our Annual Run Crime Out of Roseville 5K where you can match your speed against Roseville Police Department officers in a 5K race!

Once again this year, your kids can compete against our officers – and Police Chief Bergstrom – in a 1/4 mile race!

This will be a chipped, in-person event!

Fees & Registration

Grab your friends and family and register to join us!

The race starts at 7am and is completed no later than 9am.

The registration fee for the 5K adults is $30 and kids is $25. The kid’s ¼ mile race is free.

Register for all races here: Fourth of July Run Crime Out of Roseville (runsignup.com)

Run Crime Out Of Roseville

July 4, 2022

Vernon Town Square

Roseville, Calif.

7:00 am