Flying Cowboys & Painted Ladies
Folsom, Calif. – Giddyup! cowboys and cowgirls, it’s time for the return of the Folsom Pro Rodeo.
Scheduled for July 1- 3, 2022 at the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena. Gates open at 6:00 pm. Rodeo action starts at 7:15 pm.
A patriotic and family fun event with non-stop action. Get ready to enjoy some mutton busting, motocross live music and keep an eye our for Flying Cowboys, Painted Ladies and the Saloon Under the Stars.
Tickets & Info
$29 General Admission
$39 Reserved Searing
$59 Corral Club
$10 Parking
Tickets online @ https://www.folsomprorodeo.com/
No Cash or ATM’s this year. Bring credit cards and debit cards.
Cameras are prohibited.
Folsom Rodeo
403 Stafford St
Folsom, CA 95630
Related
🎉 Get Noticed on Roseville Today 🎉
Need to promote your business for less? Looking to share your company’s latest news and updates with the community? Roseville Today, the community’s leading local website for nearly 20 years in a row can assist. Affordable, fast service for small local businesses. For pricing and more info, contact us here. Personalized solutions.
Independent, local owned & community supported. Thank you!
NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.