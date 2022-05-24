Flying Cowboys & Painted Ladies

Folsom, Calif. – Giddyup! cowboys and cowgirls, it’s time for the return of the Folsom Pro Rodeo.

Scheduled for July 1- 3, 2022 at the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena. Gates open at 6:00 pm. Rodeo action starts at 7:15 pm.

A patriotic and family fun event with non-stop action. Get ready to enjoy some mutton busting, motocross live music and keep an eye our for Flying Cowboys, Painted Ladies and the Saloon Under the Stars.

Tickets & Info

$29 General Admission

$39 Reserved Searing

$59 Corral Club

$10 Parking

Tickets online @ https://www.folsomprorodeo.com/

No Cash or ATM’s this year. Bring credit cards and debit cards.

Cameras are prohibited.

Folsom Rodeo

403 Stafford St

Folsom, CA 95630

