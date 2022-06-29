Annual “4th of July” Festivities by Destiny Community Church
Rocklin, Calif- Celebrate America returns to Rocklin at Twin Oaks Park for two days of fun and entertainment on July 1 & 2, 2022.
The annual “4th of July” celebration, includes fireworks, a military tribute, musical entertainment, food vendors and a lineup of fun.
Celebrate America also includes an expanded Kid Zone, a pre-show line-up of bands and local talent, and great food vendors. This presentation is produced and sponsored by Destiny Community Center, a local church.
Twin Oaks Park
5500 Park Dr
Rocklin, CA
July 1 & 2, 2022
Gates open at 4 p.m.
Cost: Free Admission
Please note that fireworks will take place both nights.
Admission is Free!
4th of July
