Annual “4th of July” Festivities by Destiny Community Church

Rocklin, Calif- Celebrate America returns to Rocklin at Twin Oaks Park for two days of fun and entertainment on July 1 & 2, 2022.

The annual “4th of July” celebration, includes fireworks, a military tribute, musical entertainment, food vendors and a lineup of fun.

Celebrate America also includes an expanded Kid Zone, a pre-show line-up of bands and local talent, and great food vendors. This presentation is produced and sponsored by Destiny Community Center, a local church.

Twin Oaks Park

5500 Park Dr

Rocklin, CA

July 1 & 2, 2022

Gates open at 4 p.m.

Cost: Free Admission

Please note that fireworks will take place both nights.

