Wheatland, Calif. – Music fans are looking forward to the 2024 concert season with continued expectations that the local Hard Rock Casino will help to deliver more big name acts to this remarkably underutilized concert venue.

The Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland offers excellent sound and visuals for a exciting concert experience closer than you think.

June 2: Red Hot Chili Peppers

June 8: Brooks and Dunn

June 20: The Doobie Brothers

July 2: New Kids on the Block / Paula Abdul DJ / Jazzy Jeff

July 3: Noah Kahan

Aug 4: Willie Nelson, Dob Dylan, John Mellencamp

Aug 16: Sammy Hagar / Michael Anthony / Joe Satriani / Jason Bonham

Sept 1: Creed

Sept 6: Train & REO Speedwagon

Sept 21: Kidz Bop Live

For ticket information and further details visit http://www.livenation.com/venues/14998/toyota-amphitheatre

Located just 30 miles from Sacramento, the Toyota Amphitheatre acts as an outdoor venue with a current seating capacity of 18,500. The venue is divided into 8,000 reserved seats with 10,500 lawn seats available. Each year, the amphitheater hosts concerts and other special events in the Sacramento area.

2677 Forty Mile Road

Wheatland, CA 95692

