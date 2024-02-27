Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland
Wheatland, Calif. – Music fans are looking forward to the 2024 concert season with continued expectations that the local Hard Rock Casino will help to deliver more big name acts to this remarkably underutilized concert venue.
The Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland offers excellent sound and visuals for a exciting concert experience closer than you think.
2024 Toyota Amphitheatre
- June 2: Red Hot Chili Peppers
- June 8: Brooks and Dunn
- June 20: The Doobie Brothers
- July 2: New Kids on the Block / Paula Abdul DJ / Jazzy Jeff
- July 3: Noah Kahan
- Aug 4: Willie Nelson, Dob Dylan, John Mellencamp
- Aug 16: Sammy Hagar / Michael Anthony / Joe Satriani / Jason Bonham
- Sept 1: Creed
- Sept 6: Train & REO Speedwagon
- Sept 21: Kidz Bop Live
For ticket information and further details visit http://www.livenation.com/venues/14998/toyota-amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre
Located just 30 miles from Sacramento, the Toyota Amphitheatre acts as an outdoor venue with a current seating capacity of 18,500. The venue is divided into 8,000 reserved seats with 10,500 lawn seats available. Each year, the amphitheater hosts concerts and other special events in the Sacramento area.
Toyota Amphitheatre
2677 Forty Mile Road
Wheatland, CA 95692
