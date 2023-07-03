2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E, stylish all-electric sport utility vehicle

Roseville, Calif.- Before going any further, let’s dispel this notion right away: the Mach-E has little in common with the traditional Mustang that Americans have enjoyed a love affair with for nearly six decades.

Unlike its highly-acclaimed predecessor, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E has no engine and does not possess the exnihilating V8 roar like the colorful Mustang that was one of the “cool” pony cars for several decades, a two-door with a powerful internal combustion engine.

Guide to Holiday Fun!

Tesla worthy competitor

However, the second coming of the Mustang possess a cool factor as well. The Mach-E is a stylish all-electric sport utility vehicle. It may not have the vintage Mustang’s overall allure, yet don’t give the Mach-E a distaining eye roll because this EV is already giving Tesla a worthy competitor.

Although appealing to a completely different audience, perhaps it’s no coincidence the traditional Mustang is not selling as well since the introduction of the Mach-E in 2021. The Mach-E debuted with sales of 27,140 and last year rose to 38,458. The gas-powered Mustang had sales of 47,566 in 2022, a drop of nearly 5,000 from the previous year.

Trim levels

Offered in four trim levels (Select, Premium, California Route 1, GT), the Mach-E’s performance output varies, depending on the drivetrain and the battery pack selected, ranging from 266 to 480 horsepower. Contingent on the battery pack and drivetrain, the Mach-E can go 0-60 mph between a swift 3.5 and 6.0 seconds.

Rear-wheel drive versions of the Mach-E have a single electric motor mounted at the rear axle and AWD models have one motor in front and another in the rear. There are two available battery pack sizes: standard (70-kWh) and extended-range (91-kWh). The milage range varies from 247 miles to a whopping 312 miles when matched with the extended range battery

Utilizing a 150-kW DC fast charger, Ford says the Mach-E can increase its range up to 61 miles in as short as 10 minutes, or go from 10 percent to 80 percent in 45 minutes. The Mach-E charge port resides on the driver’s side front fender and is easy to access.

The ride

The Mach-E is fast and a joy to drive. Some EVs deliver a bland ride, but not the Mach-E. Ford gave it fantastic handling dynamics, so it’s playful and engaging. We loved the regenerative braking that allows for one-pedal driving. Taking one’s foot off the accelerator slows the SUV down considerably and oftentimes there’s no need to hit the brake before coming to a complete stop.

Standard advanced driver safety aids include frontal collision mitigation, blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, lane centering, rear parking sensors with automatic braking, and automatic high beams.

At a Glance – 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Performance: electric motor, 266 to 346 horsepower; two electric motors, 480 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 90-110 mpge

Price estimate: $43,100 to $60,100

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000 miles; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited; battery: 8 years, 100,000 miles

Inside the Mach-E

Just getting into the Mach-E is different, thanks to the push-button door releases, a unique innovation. The cabin combines some old-school qualities (volume knob) and a blend of forward thinking with an array of technology.

The dominant centerpiece is the huge 15.5-inch central touchscreen that is intuitive to master and controls the vehicle’s primary functions. A second screen, directly in front of the driver, displays the speed and available range. There’s also a smartly designed shortcut bar that’s updated continually based on the last functions used.

The seating is comfortable – front and back. We would like to see a few more available seating adjustments for the front seats, yet finding a suitable seating position is not difficult. The back seat will accommodate two adults or three small kids.

The Mach-E has a hatchback-style trunk that delivers 29.7 cubic feet of space behind the rear seat and extends to 59.7 cubes with the seats down. A small 4.7 cubic-foot front trunk (frunk) has a drain hole, allowing an ice-filled cooler to be drained later.

If considering an electric SUV, the2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is worth a long look. It has a practical starting price ($43,100), swift acceleration, superb handling, a cool and highly functionable interior, and an appealing exterior.

related