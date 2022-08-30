Blistering Heatwave descending upon Northern California

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom will open a cooling center Friday, September 2, through Tuesday, September 6, in response to high-risk heat forecasts.

The Folsom Public Library meeting room at 411 Stafford Street will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, and from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday. A cool, air-conditioned space and water will be provided.

Masks are required at all times and will be provided. Pets are allowed in the library meeting room only on cooling center days and must be in a carrier or on a leash.

Additional Sacramento County cooling centers will be open during this time due to expected higher than average temperatures.

For the latest cooling center locations, dates, and hours, dial 2-1-1 or visit 211sacramento.org. For information about the City of Folsom cooling center, call the Folsom Police Department non-emergency line at 916-461-6400. If you are experiencing any heat-related medical conditions, call 911.

