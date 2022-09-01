Relief from Blistering Heatwave
Roseville, Calif. – As scorching temperatures expected to reach a sweltering 110 degrees over Labor Day weekend, locations in Roseville as well as throughout Placer County and Sacramento will offer locations to serve as cooling centers.
The cooling centers will provide welcome relief for residents who may not be able to endure or escape the blistering heat. Here are the details on cooling off in Roseville week.
Roseville Cooling Centers
The Downtown Library (255 Taylor Street) will have extended hours designated as a Cooling Center.
Roseville Downtown Library
Location: 225 Taylor St, Roseville
Hours: Thursday to Saturday (Sep 1-3), 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday to Monday (Sep 4-5) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday (Sep 6) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Maidu Library
Location: 1530 Maidu Dr, Roseville
Hours: Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Martha Riley Community Library
Location: 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville
Hours: Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Utility Exploration Center
Location: 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville
Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sacramento Cooling Centers
Powerhouse Science Center
Location: 3615 Auburn Blvd
Hours: Sep 1–7, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Notes: Snacks, water, and recharging stations available. Limited space for pets.
Human Assistance Department
Location: 1725 28th St., Sacramento
Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day open from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Notes: Pets must be on leash or in an animal carrier.
Human Assistance Department Customer Service Center
Location: 2450 Florin Road
Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day open from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Notes: Pets must be on leash or in an animal carrier.
