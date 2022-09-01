Relief from Blistering Heatwave

Roseville, Calif. – As scorching temperatures expected to reach a sweltering 110 degrees over Labor Day weekend, locations in Roseville as well as throughout Placer County and Sacramento will offer locations to serve as cooling centers.

The cooling centers will provide welcome relief for residents who may not be able to endure or escape the blistering heat. Here are the details on cooling off in Roseville week.

Roseville Cooling Centers

The Downtown Library (255 Taylor Street) will have extended hours designated as a Cooling Center.

Roseville Downtown Library

Location: 225 Taylor St, Roseville

Hours: Thursday to Saturday (Sep 1-3), 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday to Monday (Sep 4-5) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday (Sep 6) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Maidu Library

Location: 1530 Maidu Dr, Roseville

Hours: Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Martha Riley Community Library

Location: 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville

Hours: Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Utility Exploration Center

Location: 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sacramento Cooling Centers

Powerhouse Science Center

Location: 3615 Auburn Blvd

Hours: Sep 1–7, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Notes: Snacks, water, and recharging stations available. Limited space for pets.

Human Assistance Department

Location: 1725 28th St., Sacramento

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day open from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Notes: Pets must be on leash or in an animal carrier.

Human Assistance Department Customer Service Center

Location: 2450 Florin Road

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day open from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Notes: Pets must be on leash or in an animal carrier.

