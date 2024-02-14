Welcome to the brighter side!

Roseville, Calif. – Traveling and living in different states and cities has its own way of informing one’s view and perception. It’s a fun way to gather ideas when searching for the best place to live. Like so many others, that search would eventually lead us to Roseville.

Over the years of chatting up residents, business owners and public officials, we discovered a string of common threads that bind us into a community, the place we call home: Roseville.

The Top 10 Reasons We Love Roseville list has really become a collective “we”. Those that share our love of this city enjoy living here for many of the same reasons we do! For a multitude of reasons, Roseville is the brighter side of Placer County. Welcome!

Top 10 Reasons We Love Roseville ♥

1: Trails & Open Spaces

An example of more intelligent development planning where politicians haven’t catered to developer interests like other cities, Roseville provides an expanding network of trails for its residents. Each new development adds and connects into a paved trail system like a never ending jigsaw puzzle. Shared by cyclists, walkers and nature enthusiasts, the over 40 miles of trails (& growing!) weave throughout the city effectively bring together many neighborhoods, parks and open spaces. Well done Roseville!

Great egrets, flocks of turkeys, grazing goats and other resident animals rely on Roseville’s open space for their existence. Vernal ponds and creeks help to nourish the open spaces and provide food and a home to our fellow creatures. Spend just a little time out here and you’ll surely be rewarded with a visit. Dawn and dusk are the perfect time to spot animals or to capture a spectacular California sunset.

2: City Services

Roseville is the only full service city in the region and among an elite group in all of California. Residents enjoy a well maintained and exceptionally cared for community that can be evidenced at the clean local parks, open spaces, and public areas. They also enjoy safe, more reliable and less expensive electricity! In our personal experiences, we’ve witnessed a city that is more responsive to its citizens than most communities. That’s not so common. Kudos!

3: Weather and lack thereof 🙂

We love the heat of summer, the evening chill of autumn nights, the mild rains of winter, and the technicolor of spring. Consistent and often predictable year in and year out, Roseville area weather is spectacular on many fronts. If warm sunshine is your thing and adverse weather conditions are not, Roseville is your place.

4: Location, Location, Location

Looking at a map of California, you’ll be hard pressed to find a city more conveniently located for those that enjoy exploring the Golden State. Whether it’s a simple morning hike in the Sierra Nevada Foothills, a day trip to Lake Tahoe, the San Francisco Bay Area or a more expansive trip beyond, Roseville’s location provides a centrally located home base. Quick access to Sacramento Airport is an extra benefit. Local residents love to travel and Roseville’s location definitely sits in a sweet spot!

5: Growing Diversity

Fresh ideas, alternate perspectives and different backgrounds and beliefs continue to drive our region’s prosperity and success. An influx of highly educated residents and cultures has helped create a more contemporary, forward thinking Roseville and Placer County. Diversity adds a richness and depth to our city that portends an even brighter future.

6: Public School System

In our experience, from Elementary and Middle to High Schools, we’ve found the Roseville public school system to be staffed and managed with many extraordinary individuals. We’ve discovered a culture of integrity and one that is inclusive. We’ve experienced firsthand, exemplary programs for those with disabilities and special needs. We’ve seen the caring and acceptance funnel down through the student body in their interactions. Shout out of gratitude to Cooley Middle School and Woodcreek High! How a community treats its marginalized, remains one of the true marks of what embodies a great community.

7: Pragmatic Governance

The most desirable places to live in California and elsewhere often share one thing in common, regardless of the political leanings of the population. Pragmatic and balanced governance over rigid and partisan ideology helps find solutions that help deliver practical benefits for all. In our view, Roseville does an exceptional job and it’s one of the reasons the community is the epicenter and the future of Placer County. Welcome to the brighter side!

8. Lower Crime Rates

Once you step away from cable news and endless political propaganda, people quickly realize the fear their selling doesn’t comport with reality. According to Roseville Police Department data, residents are safer today than decades ago. On a per capita basis, both Roseville’s violent crime and property crime rates are dramatically lower than nearly 30 years ago despite dramatic population growth.

9: Downtown revival

Not that long ago, Downtown Roseville belied a sleepy, small town America community. It was quiet and mostly devoid of much commercial and pedestrian activity. Businesses and visitors mostly stayed away.

Today, following an aggressive, multi-year plan and ongoing capital improvements, Downtown Roseville has become a thriving hub of the community. Offering a growing list of entertainment, dining and recreation opportunities, the area continues to attract new investments that have helped bring back residents and tourists for year-round fun!

10: Dining & Entertainment Scene

The region’s dramatic population growth and diversity have spiced up the local dining scene with an incredible assortment of creative and ethnic eateries that serve a growing population that loves to dine out! Residents no longer need to head out of town for incredible dining experiences! Keeping diners happy and tax dollars local!

The Roseville area’s entertainment scene is blossoming. Opportunities that encompass all ages, tastes, and budgets abound! From free summer concerts in the park to Old Town nightclubs & dancing along with abundant citywide activities for the younger crowd, there truly is something for everyone!

