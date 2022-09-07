Department of Human Assistance extends cooling center operations

Sacramento, Calif. – DHA cooling centers have been extended through Friday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. ​

Due to high daytime temperatures this weekend and into next week, the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance has opened the offices and hours listed below to serve as Cooling Centers for the community. All community members are welcome. Protective facial coverings are required and will be provided to all visitors. Pets must be on a leash or contained in an animal carrier at all times. Snacks and water will be provided.

Cooling center locations, days open and hours are below.

Locations:

DHA Annex: 1725 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816

DHA Customer Service Center: 5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, CA 95660

DHA Customer Service Center: 2450 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95822

Through Friday, Sept. 9: Offices are open to the public from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 – 8 p.m. ​

For additional information and locations available, county-wide cooling center information will be current and updated day to day on the 2-1-1 website.