Surge in demand for assistance
Folsom, Calif.- The Twin Lakes Food Bank is calling for community support as it faces a 30% surge in demand for assistance coupled with a decline in food donations over the past year. The food bank is holding a springtime emergency food drive, as its shelves are nearly empty.
The food bank aims to collect 30,000 pounds of non-perishable items to sustain those facing food insecurity in the coming month. Community members are urged to contribute by either purchasing non-perishable food items or gathering donations from neighbors, family, and friends.
The most-needed items include:
- Stew
- Chili
- Canned raviolis
- Soup
- Canned tuna and chicken
- Tomato products
Where do I drop off donations?
Donations can be dropped off at 327 Montrose Drive from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Look for the blue donation barrels upon arrival, where volunteers will be ready to receive contributions.
For more information and to get involved, visit twinlakesfoodbank.org.
Areas Served
Twin Lakes Food Bank serves the communities of Folsom, El Dorado Hills, and Granite Bay.
