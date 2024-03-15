Surge in demand for assistance

Folsom, Calif.- The Twin Lakes Food Bank is calling for community support as it faces a 30% surge in demand for assistance coupled with a decline in food donations over the past year. The food bank is holding a springtime emergency food drive, as its shelves are nearly empty.

The food bank aims to collect 30,000 pounds of non-perishable items to sustain those facing food insecurity in the coming month. Community members are urged to contribute by either purchasing non-perishable food items or gathering donations from neighbors, family, and friends.

The most-needed items include:

Stew

Chili

Canned raviolis

Soup

Canned tuna and chicken

Tomato products

Where do I drop off donations?

Donations can be dropped off at 327 Montrose Drive from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Look for the blue donation barrels upon arrival, where volunteers will be ready to receive contributions.

For more information and to get involved, visit twinlakesfoodbank.org.

Map & Directions

Areas Served

Twin Lakes Food Bank serves the communities of Folsom, El Dorado Hills, and Granite Bay.

