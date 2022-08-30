Cooling center provides seating, water and air-conditioning
Elk Grove, CA – In response to excessive heat temperatures expected through part of next week, the City of Elk Grove and Cosumnes Community Services District will open a cooling center beginning this Thursday, September 1 for residents who may lack shelter or adequate home cooling systems.
The cooling center will offer seating, water, and air-conditioning. Hours of operation will be 2-8 p.m. Due to scheduling conflicts, the cooling center will operate from two locations over the seven-day activation.
September 1 – September 3
Wackford Community Center
9014 Bruceville Road
September 4 – September 7
The Center at District56
8230 Civic Center Drive
Both facilities are accessible from public transit. Plan your trip.
Visitors to the cooling center will be required to wear face coverings. Masks will be provided to those who need them. The facility cannot accommodate pets.
