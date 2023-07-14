Cooling center provides seating, water and air-conditioning

Elk Grove, Calif.- Elk Grove will open a cooling center beginning Friday, July 14 and operating daily from Noon to 8 p.m. through Monday, July 17 at the Wackford Community Complex at 9014 Bruceville Road.

The Cooling Center is open to anyone who lacks shelter or adequate home cooling. A limited number of animal kennels will be available to house pets, if needed.

Elk Grove Police Department and volunteers will staff the center. Organizers initiated the opening of the cooling center in response to the excessive heat warning issued for the region by the National Weather Service Sacramento. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 110 are expected through Monday.

Elk Grove Police Department and Cosumnes Fire Department emergency managers will reevaluate the weather conditions over the weekend and could extend the operating dates of the cooling center if excessive heat conditions remain in the extended forecast next week.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to take the following precautions during an excessive heat warning:

Avoid outdoor activities in the direct sun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and

Keep hydrated; and

Stay in a cool space; and

Avoid area waterways as a means to cool off. Rivers continue to run cold and fast and present dangerous conditions for people of all ages.

July 14 – 17

Wackford Community Center

9014 Bruceville Road