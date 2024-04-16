60 and growing Jazz Big Band, Jazz Choir, and Jazz Combo groups
Folsom, Calif.- The California Jazz Championships return to Folsom in 2024 at Palladio for two exciting days of April 26 & 27.
Featuring live music, the local talent will be spread out across various stages. The event is hosted by Live Performing Arts Academy and takes place at Palladio. Likened to a European Festival, musicians at the California Jazz Championships will entertain the crowds while simultaneously being judged in competition.
New York Seven
A septet of extraordinary professional jazz musicians from New York City bring their world class talent to Folsom!
Come out and enjoy the fun while supporting musical talent!
California Jazz Championships
April 26 & 27, 2024
Folsom Palladio
More Info
California Jazz Championships schedule (download & print!)
