Folsom, Calif.- The California Jazz Championships return to Folsom in 2024 at Palladio for two exciting days of April 26 & 27.

Featuring live music, the local talent will be spread out across various stages. The event is hosted by Live Performing Arts Academy and takes place at Palladio. Likened to a European Festival, musicians at the California Jazz Championships will entertain the crowds while simultaneously being judged in competition.

New York Seven

A septet of extraordinary professional jazz musicians from New York City bring their world class talent to Folsom!

California Jazz Championships

April 26 & 27, 2024

Folsom Palladio

