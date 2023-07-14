Season’s first heatwave to hit Placer County
Roseville, Calif. – As scorching temperatures could hit a sweltering 115 degrees in some Central Valley locations, Roseville and Placer County ready for the first heatwave of the season.
Locations around the city and county will act as cooling centers to provide welcome relief for residents who may not be able to endure or escape the blistering heat. Here are the details on Roseville locations and hours of operation.
Roseville “Cooling Centers”
Vernon Street Town Square Spray Ground – 311 Vernon Street
10am-8pm daily, Memorial Day through Labor Day
10am-7pm daily, Labor Day – September 30
Crabb Park Spray Ground – 1000 Scarborough Drive
10am-8pm daily, Memorial Day through Labor Day
10am-7pm daily, Labor Day – September 30
Roseville Aquatics Complex – 3051 Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard
(Pool will be closed on the following dates for a swim meet – July 13,14,15,16)
Recreational Swim
1–4pm, Tuesday -Friday
1–5pm, Saturday – Sunday
Recreational Swim admission for ages 2+: $7. Under 2 are free with an adult admission
Family Night Swim
7:15-9pm, Wednesday and Friday
Family Night Swim admission for ages 2+: $2. Under 2 are free with an adult admission
Johnson Pool – 100 D Street
Recreational Swim
1–5pm, Tuesday – Sunday
Recreational Swim admission for ages 2+: $2. Under 2 are free with an adult admission
Family Night Swim
7:15-8:45pm, Wednesday and Friday
Free
Mike Shellito Indoor Pool – 10210 Fairway Drive
Closed for resurfacing
Roseville Downtown Library – 225 Taylor Street
(Extended hours: July 14 to July 17)
Friday – Sunday: 10 AM – 8 PM
Monday: 9 AM – 8 PM
(regular hours)
9:00am – 7:00pm, Monday
9:00am – 6:00pm,Tuesday – Wednesday
9:00am – 5:00pm, Thursday
10:00am – 5:00pm, Friday – Saturday
Closed, Sunday
Maidu Library – 1530 Maidu Drive
9:00am – 6:00pm, Monday – Wednesday
9:00am – 5:00pm, Thursday
10:00am – 5:00pm, Friday – Saturday
Closed, Sunday
Martha Riley Community Library – 1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard
9:00am – 6:00pm, Monday – Wednesday
9:00am – 5:00pm, Thursday
10:00am – 5:00pm, Friday – Saturday
Closed, Sunday
Utility Exploration Center – 1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard
Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Closed Sunday and Monday
