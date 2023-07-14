Season’s first heatwave to hit Placer County

Roseville, Calif. – As scorching temperatures could hit a sweltering 115 degrees in some Central Valley locations, Roseville and Placer County ready for the first heatwave of the season.

Locations around the city and county will act as cooling centers to provide welcome relief for residents who may not be able to endure or escape the blistering heat. Here are the details on Roseville locations and hours of operation.

Roseville “Cooling Centers”

Vernon Street Town Square Spray Ground – 311 Vernon Street

10am-8pm daily, Memorial Day through Labor Day

10am-7pm daily, Labor Day – September 30

Crabb Park Spray Ground – 1000 Scarborough Drive

10am-8pm daily, Memorial Day through Labor Day

10am-7pm daily, Labor Day – September 30

Roseville Aquatics Complex – 3051 Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard

(Pool will be closed on the following dates for a swim meet – July 13,14,15,16)

Recreational Swim

1–4pm, Tuesday -Friday

1–5pm, Saturday – Sunday

Recreational Swim admission for ages 2+: $7. Under 2 are free with an adult admission

Family Night Swim

7:15-9pm, Wednesday and Friday

Family Night Swim admission for ages 2+: $2. Under 2 are free with an adult admission

Johnson Pool – 100 D Street

Recreational Swim

1–5pm, Tuesday – Sunday

Recreational Swim admission for ages 2+: $2. Under 2 are free with an adult admission

Family Night Swim

7:15-8:45pm, Wednesday and Friday

Free

Mike Shellito Indoor Pool – 10210 Fairway Drive

Closed for resurfacing

Roseville Downtown Library – 225 Taylor Street

(Extended hours: July 14 to July 17)

Friday – Sunday: 10 AM – 8 PM

Monday: 9 AM – 8 PM

(regular hours)

9:00am – 7:00pm, Monday

9:00am – 6:00pm,Tuesday – Wednesday

9:00am – 5:00pm, Thursday

10:00am – 5:00pm, Friday – Saturday

Closed, Sunday

Maidu Library – 1530 Maidu Drive

9:00am – 6:00pm, Monday – Wednesday

9:00am – 5:00pm, Thursday

10:00am – 5:00pm, Friday – Saturday

Closed, Sunday

Martha Riley Community Library – 1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard

9:00am – 6:00pm, Monday – Wednesday

9:00am – 5:00pm, Thursday

10:00am – 5:00pm, Friday – Saturday

Closed, Sunday

Utility Exploration Center – 1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard

Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Closed Sunday and Monday