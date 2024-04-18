Free event aims to inspire and raise awareness
Folsom, Calif. – Join the City of Folsom for our first Earth Day celebration! This free, family friendly event brings the community together through volunteerism, fun activities, and inspiring exhibits that raise environmental awareness.
Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate our vibrant city and get involved by volunteering and learning about solutions to address environmental concerns in our community.
The event will begin with volunteer opportunities followed by an informational and fun festival near City Hall. Earth Day is a worldwide annual celebration dedicated to raising awareness and appreciation for the planet’s environment and advocating for environmental protection.
Map & Directions
Folsom Earth Day 2024
Saturday, April 20
- Earth Day Cleanup
9 a.m. to noon
- Earth Day Festival
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 48 Natoma Street
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
GROW your business on the brighter side, join Roseville Today.NO AFFILIATION to print or big media.
Get in front of local customers! 24/7 (365)
Get in front of local customers! 24/7 (365)