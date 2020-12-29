CALIFORNIA NEW LAWS 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 15 of New California laws for 2021 includes mail in ballots, driving records, fur products, cannabis, gun violence and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)

California New Laws 2020– PART 15

AB-1 Youth athletics: California Youth Football Act. AB-2 Community colleges: California College Promise. AB-5 Worker status: employees and independent contractors. AB-9 Employment discrimination: limitation of actions. AB-12 Firearms: gun violence restraining orders. AB-17 Elections: vote by mail ballots. AB-25 California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018. AB-29 State Highway Route 710. AB-30 Community colleges: College and Career Access Pathways partnerships. AB-32 Detention facilities: private, for-profit administration services. AB-34 Pupils: bullying and harassment prevention information. AB-35 Worker safety: blood lead levels: reporting. AB-37 Personal income taxes: deductions: business expenses: commercial cannabis activity. AB-38 Fire safety: low-cost retrofits: regional capacity review: wildfire mitigation. AB-44 Fur products: prohibition. AB-45 Inmates: medical care: fees. AB-46 Individuals with mental illness: change of term. AB-47 Driver records: points: distracted driving. AB-48 Education finance: school facilities: Public Preschool, K-12, and College Health and Safety Bond Act of 2020. AB-49 California Voter Protection Act of 2019. AB-51 Employment discrimination: enforcement. AB-54 The California Beverage Container Recycling and Litter Reduction Act. AB-57 Elections: names of candidates. AB-58 Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council. AB-59 Elections: polling places: college and university campuses. AB-61 Gun violence restraining orders. AB-65 Coastal protection: climate adaption: project prioritization: natural infrastructure: local general plans. AB-68 Land use: accessory dwelling units. AB-70 Private postsecondary education: California Private Postsecondary Education Act of 2009. AB-72 Budget Act of 2018. AB-73 Privacy: lodging and common carriers: state emergencies: Disaster Response-Emergency Operations Account. AB-74 Budget Act of 2019. AB-75 Budget Act of 2019: augmentation. AB-76 Education finance: apportionments. AB-78 Bergeson-Peace Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank. AB-79 Human services omnibus. AB-80 Public health omnibus. AB-81 Public health funding: health facilities and services. AB-82 State government. AB-83 Housing. AB-84 Public employment and retirement. AB-85 State taxes and charges. AB-89 Budget Act of 2020. AB-90 Transportation. AB-91 Income taxation: Loophole Closure and Small Business and Working Families Tax Relief Act of 2019. AB-92 Public resources: omnibus trailer bill. AB-93 Personal income taxes: earned income tax credit: young child tax credit: federal individual taxpayer identification number. AB-97 Cannabis. AB-100 State government. AB-101 Housing development and financing.

