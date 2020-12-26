California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 14 of New California laws for 2021 includes local government, climate change, income tax, school lands, and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)
California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 14
|SB-1276
|The Comprehensive Statewide Domestic Violence Program.
|SB-1290
|Juveniles: costs.
|SB-1291
|Federal Statewide Transportation Improvement Program: submissions.
|SB-1301
|Tijuana River Valley: watershed action plan.
|SB-1305
|Revocable transfer on death deeds.
|SB-1307
|Street lighting systems: City of Rosemead.
|SB-1320
|Climate change: California Climate Change Assessment.
|SB-1349
|Transactions and use taxes: County of Contra Costa.
|SB-1371
|Maintenance of the codes.
|SB-1380
|Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy: acquisition of real property.
|SB-1383
|Unlawful employment practice: California Family Rights Act.
|SB-1384
|Labor Commissioner: financially disabled persons: representation.
|SB-1386
|Local government: assessments, fees, and charges: water: hydrants.
|SB-1409
|Franchise Tax Board: California earned income tax credit: report.
|SB-1441
|Local Prepaid Mobile Telephony Services Collection Act.
|SB-1447
|Income tax: sales and use tax: credit: small business.
|SB-1459
|State highways: relinquishment: State Route 183.
|SB-1472
|Public resources: school lands.
|SB-1473
|Local Government Omnibus Act of 2020.
|SB-1474
|Business and professions.
Coming Up in Part 15 – Youth football,community colleges,bullying, gun violence, consumer privacy, coastal protection and more.
