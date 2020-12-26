California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 14 of New California laws for 2021 includes local government, climate change, income tax, school lands, and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)

California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 14

SB-1276 The Comprehensive Statewide Domestic Violence Program. SB-1290 Juveniles: costs. SB-1291 Federal Statewide Transportation Improvement Program: submissions. SB-1301 Tijuana River Valley: watershed action plan. SB-1305 Revocable transfer on death deeds. SB-1307 Street lighting systems: City of Rosemead. SB-1320 Climate change: California Climate Change Assessment. SB-1349 Transactions and use taxes: County of Contra Costa. SB-1371 Maintenance of the codes. SB-1380 Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy: acquisition of real property. SB-1383 Unlawful employment practice: California Family Rights Act. SB-1384 Labor Commissioner: financially disabled persons: representation. SB-1386 Local government: assessments, fees, and charges: water: hydrants. SB-1409 Franchise Tax Board: California earned income tax credit: report. SB-1441 Local Prepaid Mobile Telephony Services Collection Act. SB-1447 Income tax: sales and use tax: credit: small business. SB-1459 State highways: relinquishment: State Route 183. SB-1472 Public resources: school lands. SB-1473 Local Government Omnibus Act of 2020. SB-1474 Business and professions.

Coming Up in Part 15 – Youth football,community colleges,bullying, gun violence, consumer privacy, coastal protection and more.

Miss an installment? Click the tag below.