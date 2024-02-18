Health care that emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Patients receive an individualized and practical treatment program that will help to remove the causes of dis-ease and stimulate the body’s healing using evidence-based, non-toxic therapies for a more energetic and balanced life.

Naturopathic Medicine is a unique and distinct system of health care that emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics. The doctors who practice naturopathic medicine, called naturopathic doctors (NDs), are trained to serve as primary care general practitioners who are experts in the prevention, diagnosis, management, and treatment of both acute and chronic health conditions.

Naturopathic doctors are trained at accredited, four-year, post-graduate, residential naturopathic medical programs. The training consists of comprehensive study of the conventional medical sciences, including anatomy, physiology, pathology, microbiology, immunology, clinical and physical diagnosis, laboratory diagnosis, cardiology, gastroenterology, gynecology, etc, as well as detailed study of a wide variety of natural therapies.

“As a naturopathic doctor (ND), I love educating people about this profession because of the excitement that it generates. The public (that means you!) is craving information on the benefits of natural medicines and how to attain better health.”

“NDs have the education to put natural and preventive practices into use and the passion needed to deliver our knowledge to those who need it most.” Dr. Dennis Godby

2530 J St, Suite 100

Sacramento, CA 95816

(916) 446-2591

License: ND- #84 | Dr. Dennis Godby

