California’s New Laws Annual Series
Sacramento, CA– Part 7 in New California laws for 2020 includes CalFresh, elections, crime victims, state teacher retirement, water rights, crimes against minors and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
California Laws 2020 – Part 7
|AB-596
|Motor vehicle defects:service bulletins and consumer electronic authorization.
|AB-597
|Probation and mandatory supervision:flash incarceration.
|AB-600
|Local government:organization: disadvantaged unincorporated communities.
|AB-602
|Depiction of individual using digital or electronic technology: sexually explicit material:cause of action.
|AB-605
|Special education:assistive technology devices.
|AB-608
|Property taxation:exemption:low-value properties.
|AB-611
|Sexual abuse of animals.
|AB-612
|CalFresh:Restaurant Meals Program.
|AB-614
|Income taxes:credits:food banks.
|AB-619
|Retail food:reusable containers:multiuse utensils.
|AB-620
|Coroner: sudden unexplained death in childhood.
|AB-622
|Service of process or subpoena.
|AB-623
|Elections:printing requirements and ballot design.
|AB-629
|Crime victims:the California Victim Compensation Board.
|AB-630
|Board of Behavioral Sciences:marriage and family therapists: clinical social workers: educational psychologists:professional clinical counselors: required notice: exemptions.
|AB-631
|Sacramento Regional Transit District:voting threshold.
|AB-632
|Counties:offices:consolidation.
|AB-634
|Traffic control devices:roundabouts: memorial and dedication signs.
|AB-635
|Horse racing: state-designated fairs:employees.
|AB-640
|Sex crimes: investigation and prosecution.
|AB-644
|State teachers’ retirement: compensation.
|AB-645
|Firearms: warning statements.
|AB-647
|Hazardous substances: cosmetics: disinfectants: safety documents.
|AB-649
|Gambling Control Act.
|AB-651
|Air ambulance services.
|AB-653
|State armories.
|AB-657
|Agriculture: commercial feed.
|AB-658
|Water rights: water management.
|AB-661
|Wildfire Smoke Air Pollution Emergency Plan: Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District.
|AB-662
|Crimes against minors.
To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.