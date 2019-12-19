California’s New Laws Annual Series

Sacramento, CA– Part 7 in New California laws for 2020 includes CalFresh, elections, crime victims, state teacher retirement, water rights, crimes against minors and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 7

AB-596 Motor vehicle defects:service bulletins and consumer electronic authorization. AB-597 Probation and mandatory supervision:flash incarceration. AB-600 Local government:organization: disadvantaged unincorporated communities. AB-602 Depiction of individual using digital or electronic technology: sexually explicit material:cause of action. AB-605 Special education:assistive technology devices. AB-608 Property taxation:exemption:low-value properties. AB-611 Sexual abuse of animals. AB-612 CalFresh:Restaurant Meals Program. AB-614 Income taxes:credits:food banks. AB-619 Retail food:reusable containers:multiuse utensils. AB-620 Coroner: sudden unexplained death in childhood. AB-622 Service of process or subpoena. AB-623 Elections:printing requirements and ballot design. AB-629 Crime victims:the California Victim Compensation Board. AB-630 Board of Behavioral Sciences:marriage and family therapists: clinical social workers: educational psychologists:professional clinical counselors: required notice: exemptions. AB-631 Sacramento Regional Transit District:voting threshold. AB-632 Counties:offices:consolidation. AB-634 Traffic control devices:roundabouts: memorial and dedication signs. AB-635 Horse racing: state-designated fairs:employees. AB-640 Sex crimes: investigation and prosecution. AB-644 State teachers’ retirement: compensation. AB-645 Firearms: warning statements. AB-647 Hazardous substances: cosmetics: disinfectants: safety documents. AB-649 Gambling Control Act. AB-651 Air ambulance services. AB-653 State armories. AB-657 Agriculture: commercial feed. AB-658 Water rights: water management. AB-661 Wildfire Smoke Air Pollution Emergency Plan: Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District. AB-662 Crimes against minors.

To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.