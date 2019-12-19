New California Laws 2020

California’s New Laws Annual Series

Sacramento, CA– Part 7 in New California laws for 2020 includes CalFresh, elections, crime victims, state teacher retirement, water rights, crimes against minors and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 7

AB-596Motor vehicle defects:service bulletins and consumer electronic authorization.
AB-597Probation and mandatory supervision:flash incarceration.
AB-600Local government:organization: disadvantaged unincorporated communities.
AB-602Depiction of individual using digital or electronic technology: sexually explicit material:cause of action.
AB-605Special education:assistive technology devices.
AB-608Property taxation:exemption:low-value properties.
AB-611Sexual abuse of animals.
AB-612CalFresh:Restaurant Meals Program.
AB-614Income taxes:credits:food banks.
AB-619Retail food:reusable containers:multiuse utensils.
AB-620Coroner: sudden unexplained death in childhood.
AB-622Service of process or subpoena.
AB-623Elections:printing requirements and ballot design.
AB-629Crime victims:the California Victim Compensation Board.
AB-630Board of Behavioral Sciences:marriage and family therapists: clinical social workers: educational psychologists:professional clinical counselors: required notice: exemptions.
AB-631Sacramento Regional Transit District:voting threshold.
AB-632Counties:offices:consolidation.
AB-634Traffic control devices:roundabouts: memorial and dedication signs.
AB-635Horse racing: state-designated fairs:employees.
AB-640Sex crimes: investigation and prosecution.
AB-644State teachers’ retirement: compensation.
AB-645Firearms: warning statements.
AB-647Hazardous substances: cosmetics: disinfectants: safety documents.
AB-649Gambling Control Act.
AB-651Air ambulance services.
AB-653State armories.
AB-657Agriculture: commercial feed.
AB-658Water rights: water management.
AB-661Wildfire Smoke Air Pollution Emergency Plan: Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District.
AB-662Crimes against minors.

To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.

▶ Related▶ More from Author