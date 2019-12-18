Sacramento, CA- David W. Gordon Sacramento County Superintendent of Schools has announced that, effective January 1, 2020, Nancy Herota, Ed.D., will serve as Sacramento County Office of Education (SCOE) Deputy Superintendent. Dr. Herota will replace Deputy Superintendent Al Rogers, Ed.D., who is accepting a position as Superintendent of the Merced City School District.

“Nancy knows SCOE well, and I am thrilled she has accepted the Deputy Superintendent position,” said Superintendent Gordon. “She is a thoughtful, caring, and proven leader who has a vast knowledge of our students, families, and programs.”

Dr. Herota has worked at SCOE for 14 years, currently serving as SCOE’s Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services. In that role, she has overseen Curriculum and Instruction, Special Education, Foster Youth Services, Prevention and Early Intervention, Early Learning, and college readiness programs, as well as the Sly Park Environmental Education Center. She was previously the Director of SCOE’s Early Learning Department. Dr. Herota obtained a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of California, Davis.

“I am so proud to be a part of this phenomenal team here at SCOE that provides outstanding support to our students, families, and districts in the community and beyond. I am humbled and honored by this opportunity to expand my leadership as the Deputy Superintendent.” Dr. Nancy Herota

Dr. Rogers joined SCOE as Deputy Superintendent in November 2016 after serving as Chief Strategy Officer for the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD). Some of the major SCOE projects that blossomed under Dr. Rogers’ guidance include Differentiated Assistance and Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) work with local districts, the establishment of SCOE’s Family and Community Engagement initiative, and the expansion of SCOE’s professional learning Menu of Services.

“We will miss Al greatly,” Superintendent Gordon said. “He is a gifted and creative collaborator with the ability to develop and oversee innovative projects. He has made a lasting imprint on our county office and will serve the students and families of Merced very well.”