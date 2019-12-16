California’s New Laws Annual Series

Sacramento, CA– Part 6 in New California laws for 2020 includes voter registration, teacher credentialing, janitorial workers, public utilities unionization, animal shelters, and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 6

AB-494 CalFresh: eligibility: shelter expense deductions. AB-496 Business and professions. AB-497 Deaf and Disabled Telecommunications Program. AB-498 Business licensing: fees: exemptions: veterans. AB-504 Voter registration: residency confirmation. AB-508 Drinking water: consolidation and extension of service: domestic wells. AB-514 Trustees of the California State University: student members. AB-521 Physicians and surgeons: firearms: training. AB-525 Teacher credentialing. AB-528 Controlled substances: CURES database. AB-530 The Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District. AB-538 Sexual assault: medical evidentiary examinations and reporting. AB-539 California Financing Law: consumer loans: charges. AB-540 Postsecondary education: student financial aid: California Dreamer Service Incentive Grant Program. AB-543 Education: sexual harassment: written policy: posters. AB-547 Janitorial workers: sexual violence and harassment prevention training. AB-548 Earthquake Brace and Bolt program. AB-558 State Bar of California: service members: legal services. AB-560 Public utilities: unionization. AB-566 Elections: official canvass period. AB-567 Long-term care insurance. AB-571 Political Reform Act of 1974: contribution limits. AB-577 Health care coverage: maternal mental health. AB-585 Public lands: oil, gas, and mineral leases. AB-587 Accessory dwelling units: sale or separate conveyance. AB-588 Animal shelters: disclosure: dog bites. AB-590 Milk. AB-591 Central Basin Municipal Water District: board of directors. AB-593 Unemployment insurance: use of information: public workforce development programs. AB-595 Community colleges: apprenticeship programs.

