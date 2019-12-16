New California Laws 2020

Sacramento, CA– Part 6 in New California laws for 2020 includes voter registration, teacher credentialing, janitorial workers, public utilities unionization, animal shelters, and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 6

AB-494CalFresh: eligibility: shelter expense deductions.
AB-496Business and professions.
AB-497Deaf and Disabled Telecommunications Program.
AB-498Business licensing: fees: exemptions: veterans.
AB-504Voter registration: residency confirmation.
AB-508Drinking water: consolidation and extension of service: domestic wells.
AB-514Trustees of the California State University: student members.
AB-521Physicians and surgeons: firearms: training.
AB-525Teacher credentialing.
AB-528Controlled substances: CURES database.
AB-530The Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District.
AB-538Sexual assault: medical evidentiary examinations and reporting.
AB-539California Financing Law: consumer loans: charges.
AB-540Postsecondary education: student financial aid: California Dreamer Service Incentive Grant Program.
AB-543Education: sexual harassment: written policy: posters.
AB-547Janitorial workers: sexual violence and harassment prevention training.
AB-548Earthquake Brace and Bolt program.
AB-558State Bar of California: service members: legal services.
AB-560Public utilities: unionization.
AB-566Elections: official canvass period.
AB-567Long-term care insurance.
AB-571Political Reform Act of 1974: contribution limits.
AB-577Health care coverage: maternal mental health.
AB-585Public lands: oil, gas, and mineral leases.
AB-587Accessory dwelling units: sale or separate conveyance.
AB-588Animal shelters: disclosure: dog bites.
AB-590Milk.
AB-591Central Basin Municipal Water District: board of directors.
AB-593Unemployment insurance: use of information: public workforce development programs.
AB-595Community colleges: apprenticeship programs.

