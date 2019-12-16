California’s New Laws Annual Series
Sacramento, CA– Part 6 in New California laws for 2020 includes voter registration, teacher credentialing, janitorial workers, public utilities unionization, animal shelters, and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
California Laws 2020 – Part 6
|AB-494
|CalFresh: eligibility: shelter expense deductions.
|AB-496
|Business and professions.
|AB-497
|Deaf and Disabled Telecommunications Program.
|AB-498
|Business licensing: fees: exemptions: veterans.
|AB-504
|Voter registration: residency confirmation.
|AB-508
|Drinking water: consolidation and extension of service: domestic wells.
|AB-514
|Trustees of the California State University: student members.
|AB-521
|Physicians and surgeons: firearms: training.
|AB-525
|Teacher credentialing.
|AB-528
|Controlled substances: CURES database.
|AB-530
|The Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District.
|AB-538
|Sexual assault: medical evidentiary examinations and reporting.
|AB-539
|California Financing Law: consumer loans: charges.
|AB-540
|Postsecondary education: student financial aid: California Dreamer Service Incentive Grant Program.
|AB-543
|Education: sexual harassment: written policy: posters.
|AB-547
|Janitorial workers: sexual violence and harassment prevention training.
|AB-548
|Earthquake Brace and Bolt program.
|AB-558
|State Bar of California: service members: legal services.
|AB-560
|Public utilities: unionization.
|AB-566
|Elections: official canvass period.
|AB-567
|Long-term care insurance.
|AB-571
|Political Reform Act of 1974: contribution limits.
|AB-577
|Health care coverage: maternal mental health.
|AB-585
|Public lands: oil, gas, and mineral leases.
|AB-587
|Accessory dwelling units: sale or separate conveyance.
|AB-588
|Animal shelters: disclosure: dog bites.
|AB-590
|Milk.
|AB-591
|Central Basin Municipal Water District: board of directors.
|AB-593
|Unemployment insurance: use of information: public workforce development programs.
|AB-595
|Community colleges: apprenticeship programs.
