Raising funds for those in need

Roseville, CA- This Wednesday, December 18, first responders in Placer County will compete to see who can raise the most money for those in need this holiday season.

For the first time ever, Battle of the Badges will pit Roseville Police, Roseville Firefighters, Auburn Police, Auburn Firefighters, the Placer County Sheriff’s Department, including Sheriff Devon Bell, and California Highway Patrol Officers against each other, making it a county-wide competition.

Community-wide event

Each team will ring the iconic Salvation Army bells outside of participating stores; Save Mart in Auburn, and Macy’s Galleria in Roseville, and Bass Pro Shops in Rocklin, and collect money for the nonprofit. The winning teams will take home coveted Battle of the Badges trophies.

This is a great community-wide event. Officers are able to connect with shoppers checking items off their holiday lists and help those who aren’t able to afford to give their families a traditional Christmas. Money raised will also go to support Salvation Army programs all year long. Salvation Army programs in Placer County include housing and feeding the homeless, assistance for low income families and seniors, and programs for children.

The Salvation Army is putting on the event with the help of Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire Department, Auburn Police Department, Auburn Fire Department, Placer County Sheriff’s Department, and the California Highway Patrol. A special thanks to participating businesses; Bass Pro Shop, Save Mart, and Macy’s.

Locations: Battle of the Badges

Bass Pro Shops, 5472 Crossings Drive, Rocklin, CA

Save Mart, 386 Elm Avenue, Auburn, CA

Macy’s, 1197 Galleria Boulevard, Roseville, CA

Wednesday, December 18

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Auburn

10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Roseville & Rocklin