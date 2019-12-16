8 Opportunities Available

Auburn, CA- Placer Community Foundation invites local high school seniors and current college students to apply for scholarship awards for the 2020-2021 year.

The Community Foundation utilizes an online system, Smarter Select, for most of the applications. Eligibility criteria vary for each scholarship and may include financial need, merit, geographic area, or field of study. Students may read requirements and access application links at https://placercf.org/apply-for-a-grant/.

Deadlines are in February or March for all programs. Please note late or incomplete applications will not be considered.

If you have trouble accessing the online application or would like more information, please contact Eileen Speaker at program@placercf.org or 530.885.4920. There are eight opportunities this year:

Placer High School students only:

Ken and Janice Forbes Geil Scholarship

Larry D. Mitchell Memorial Scholarship

Al Saladana Scholarship

Carmen Wilson Scholarship

Placer High School, Del Oro High School, Foresthill High School and Colfax High School:

John G. & Lillian M. Walsh Family Scholarship

Lincoln High School students only:

Ben Parra Scholarship

Former Newcastle Elementary School students:

Richard and Doris Sayles Family Scholarship

Sierra College students:

A. Jerald Saladana Scholarship