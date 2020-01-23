California 2020 New Laws
Sacramento, CA– Part 13 in New California laws for 2020 includes rent increases, data breaches, surplus state property, beer, special education, pawnbrokers and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
California Laws 2020 – Part 13
|AB-1099
|Insurance: California Organized Investment Network.
|AB-1100
|Electric vehicles: parking requirements.
|AB-1104
|California Life and Health Insurance Guarantee Association.
|AB-1106
|Los Angeles County: notice of recordation.
|AB-1110
|Rent increases: noticing.
|AB-1116
|Firefighters: peer support.
|AB-1117
|Peace officers: peer support.
|AB-1118
|Land use: livability issues for older adults.
|AB-1123
|Safe Drinking and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986: appeal: notice to the Attorney General.
|AB-1125
|Animal Control Officer Standards Act.
|AB-1127
|Interdistrict attendance: prohibition on transfers by a school district of residence.
|AB-1128
|Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.
|AB-1129
|Privacy.
|AB-1130
|Personal information: data breaches.
|AB-1132
|Telecommunications: caller identification fraud.
|AB-1133
|Beer: premiums, gifts, and free goods.
|AB-1144
|Self-generation incentive program: community energy storage systems: high fire threat districts.
|AB-1146
|California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018: exemptions: vehicle information.
|AB-1150
|Community college districts: governing board elections: San Diego Community College District: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District.
|AB-1152
|Vital records.
|AB-1160
|Forestry: timber operations: sustained yield plans.
|AB-1162
|Lodging establishments: personal care products: small plastic bottles.
|AB-1164
|Surplus state real property: disposal.
|AB-1165
|Child custody: supervised visitation.
|AB-1166
|Public works: protection of underground infrastructure: regional notification center system: electronic positive response.
|AB-1168
|Emergency services: text to 911.
|AB-1172
|Special education: nonpublic, nonsectarian schools or agencies.
|AB-1179
|Child custody: allegations of abuse: report.
|AB-1180
|Water: recycled water.
|AB-1183
|Vessel operator: definition.
|AB-1186
|Pawnbrokers: fees and charges.
|AB-1188
|Dwelling units: persons at risk of homelessness.
