California 2020 New Laws

Sacramento, CA– Part 13 in New California laws for 2020 includes rent increases, data breaches, surplus state property, beer, special education, pawnbrokers and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 13

AB-1099 Insurance: California Organized Investment Network. AB-1100 Electric vehicles: parking requirements. AB-1104 California Life and Health Insurance Guarantee Association. AB-1106 Los Angeles County: notice of recordation. AB-1110 Rent increases: noticing. AB-1116 Firefighters: peer support. AB-1117 Peace officers: peer support. AB-1118 Land use: livability issues for older adults. AB-1123 Safe Drinking and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986: appeal: notice to the Attorney General. AB-1125 Animal Control Officer Standards Act. AB-1127 Interdistrict attendance: prohibition on transfers by a school district of residence. AB-1128 Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. AB-1129 Privacy. AB-1130 Personal information: data breaches. AB-1132 Telecommunications: caller identification fraud. AB-1133 Beer: premiums, gifts, and free goods. AB-1144 Self-generation incentive program: community energy storage systems: high fire threat districts. AB-1146 California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018: exemptions: vehicle information. AB-1150 Community college districts: governing board elections: San Diego Community College District: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District. AB-1152 Vital records. AB-1160 Forestry: timber operations: sustained yield plans. AB-1162 Lodging establishments: personal care products: small plastic bottles. AB-1164 Surplus state real property: disposal. AB-1165 Child custody: supervised visitation. AB-1166 Public works: protection of underground infrastructure: regional notification center system: electronic positive response. AB-1168 Emergency services: text to 911. AB-1172 Special education: nonpublic, nonsectarian schools or agencies. AB-1179 Child custody: allegations of abuse: report. AB-1180 Water: recycled water. AB-1183 Vessel operator: definition. AB-1186 Pawnbrokers: fees and charges. AB-1188 Dwelling units: persons at risk of homelessness.

To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.





