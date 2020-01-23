New California Laws 2020

Sacramento, CA– Part 13 in New California laws for 2020 includes rent increases, data breaches, surplus state property, beer, special education, pawnbrokers and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 13

AB-1099 Insurance: California Organized Investment Network.
AB-1100Electric vehicles: parking requirements.
AB-1104California Life and Health Insurance Guarantee Association.
AB-1106Los Angeles County: notice of recordation.
AB-1110Rent increases: noticing.
AB-1116Firefighters: peer support.
AB-1117Peace officers: peer support.
AB-1118Land use: livability issues for older adults.
AB-1123Safe Drinking and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986: appeal: notice to the Attorney General.
AB-1125Animal Control Officer Standards Act.
AB-1127Interdistrict attendance: prohibition on transfers by a school district of residence.
AB-1128Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.
AB-1129Privacy.
AB-1130Personal information: data breaches.
AB-1132Telecommunications: caller identification fraud.
AB-1133Beer: premiums, gifts, and free goods.
AB-1144Self-generation incentive program: community energy storage systems: high fire threat districts.
AB-1146California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018: exemptions: vehicle information.
AB-1150Community college districts: governing board elections: San Diego Community College District: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District.
AB-1152 Vital records.
AB-1160Forestry: timber operations: sustained yield plans.
AB-1162Lodging establishments: personal care products: small plastic bottles.
AB-1164Surplus state real property: disposal.
AB-1165Child custody: supervised visitation.
AB-1166Public works: protection of underground infrastructure: regional notification center system: electronic positive response.
AB-1168Emergency services: text to 911.
AB-1172 Special education: nonpublic, nonsectarian schools or agencies.
AB-1179 Child custody: allegations of abuse: report.
AB-1180Water: recycled water.
AB-1183Vessel operator: definition.
AB-1186Pawnbrokers: fees and charges.
AB-1188Dwelling units: persons at risk of homelessness.

