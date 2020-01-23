Retirement leaves vacancy: Now accepting applications

AUBURN, Calif. – Applications are now being accepted for the recently vacated Placer County district attorney position.

Former Placer District Attorney Scott Owens retired effective Dec. 30, 2019, resulting in a vacancy in the office. Pursuant to the county charter and state statute, when a mid-term vacancy occurs in an elective county office, the Board of Supervisors must appoint a successor.

Roseville & North Lake Tahoe

The district attorney, an elected position, serves as the public prosecutor and assists victims of crimes, while managing a staff of 118 employees, including 44 attorneys, at offices in Roseville and North Lake Tahoe. The district attorney also protects the well-being of children, assists with investigations conducted by law enforcement and makes ethical decisions when initiating prosecution.

Term

The person appointed to fill the vacancy will hold the office for Owens’ unexpired term ending Jan. 2, 2023. Placer County voters would again select a district attorney in the 2022 election.

To qualify for the appointment, candidates must be at least 18 years old, California residents, registered to vote in Placer County and admitted to practice in the California Supreme Court. Candidates should be experienced in the practice of criminal law, and have demonstrated organization and management ability and strong interpersonal communication skills.

Application deadline

Interested applicants can find more information about the application process on Placer County’s website at https://www.jobapscloud.com/Placer/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1=2020&R2=19506&R3=01. The deadline for applications is Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.