California New Laws Series

Sacramento, CA – Part 17 in the series of New California laws for 2019 includes prescription drugs, pesticides, cannabis, interdistrict transfters, Native Americans:repatriation and more.

For complete details regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California legislative website may be down for maintenance.

California Laws 2019 – Part 17

AB-2745 – State parks: merchandise sales.

AB-2746 – Taxation: tax-defaulted property sales.

AB-2750 – Certified copies of death records.

AB-2751 – Agricultural labor relations.

AB-2753 – Density bonuses: density bonus application.

AB-2760 – Prescription drugs: prescribers: naloxone hydrochloride and other FDA-approved drugs.

AB-2762 – Public contracts: disabled veteran business enterprises: local small business enterprises: social enterprises.

AB-2764 – State acquisition of information technology goods and services: exemptions.

AB-2769 – Privacy: driver’s license information.

AB-2770 – Privileged communications: communications by former employer: sexual harassment.

AB-2774 – Animal shelters: adoption application: crimes.

AB-2775 – Professional cosmetics: labeling requirements.

AB-2777 – State employees: travel reimbursements.

AB-2780 – Family law: support orders.

AB-2782 – California Environmental Quality Act.

AB-2783 – Controlled substances: hydrocodone combination products: schedules.

AB-2785 – Student services: lactation accommodations.

AB-2789 – Health care practitioners: prescriptions: electronic data transmission.

AB-2791 – Stray animals: impoundment: puppies: kittens.

AB-2792 – Termination of the parent and child relationship: severe sexual abuse.

AB-2797 – Planning and zoning: density bonuses.

AB-2798 – Hospitals: licensing.

AB-2799 – Adult-use cannabis and medicinal cannabis: license application: OSHA training.

AB-2800 – High school athletics: California High School Coaching Education and Training Program: heat illness.

AB-2801 – Crimes: memorials: veterans and law enforcement.

AB-2802 – Insurance payments: interception.

AB-2813 – California Cybersecurity Integration Center.

AB-2816 – Pesticides: schoolsites: report.

AB-2821 – Integrated and comprehensive health and human services system.

AB-2822 – California State Auditor: high-risk local government agency audit program.

AB-2826 – Pupil enrollment: interdistrict attendance.

AB-2830 – County agencies: interns and student assistants: hiring preference.

AB-2831 – Small business customers: demand-side energy management programs.

AB-2832 – Recycling: lithium-ion vehicle batteries: advisory group.

AB-2835 – Elections: ballots.

AB-2836 – Native Americans: repatriation.

AB-2844 – Insurance: agents and brokers.

AB-2845 – Criminal procedure: pardons.

Check back regularly for the additional installments of the latest California laws that may impact you or your business.



To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark New Laws in California 2019.

Follow on Social Media

Please consider following us on social media for updates, specials and more at https://www.facebook.com/RosevilleToday