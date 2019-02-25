Shaping Up as Epic Winter Season

Placer County, CA- Major winter storms are moving into Northern California this week. Placer County is expected to get walloped by a series of winter storms that are expected to bring up to 10 feet of snow and hurricane force winds near major pass levels. Lower elevations can expect heavy rain and plenty of wind.

“Winter Conditions will make 1-80 and Highway 50 in the Sierra Nevada impassable for an extended period”

The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH for Greater Lake Tahoe.

Having already received record breaking snow in February for snow parts of Placer County, officials are expecting travel over the passes to nearly impossible through Thursday. By the end of the week, season snowfall totals could exceed 600 inches with plenty of winter season to go.

Local Winter Storms Watch covers the West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. Be sure to check your local forecast.

California Snowpack and Reservoirs

2019 is shaping up to be a terrific year in terms of snowpack and reservoir replenishment. Throughout the state, snow level and water levels are already far above average and more snow often portends a great spring and summer in California. Let it snow!