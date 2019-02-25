Smooth Ride & Smartly Designed Interior



Roseville, CA- Although it still remains a notch behind the class leaders, the Chevy Equinox can point to the numbers for its impact in the compact crossover sport utility vehicle class.

Indeed, the numbers for 2018 were impressive. Chevy sold 332,618 Equinox models a year ago. That figure was 42,000 more than 2017 and approximately 90,000 more than in 2016. Despite its sales, the Equinox doesn’t get mentioned in the same reverent tone as the class leaders.

In 2018, Toyota RAV4 sales were roughly 427,000, followed by the Nissan Rogue (412,000) and Honda CRV (379,000). And even though its sales are less than the Equinox, the Ford Escape (272,000) is also considered a better small SUV. That group gets high marks for their all-around competence and history of reliability.

The 2019 Chevrolet Equinox offers few changes from the 2018 model, which arrived with a significant redesign. What we like about the latest version of the Equinox is three engine choices, the smooth ride it delivers, and the sticker price of the base model (approximately $24,000). Note that the standard Equinox has to be a custom ordered, so there’s a wait while it gets built.

The legitimate knocks against the Equinox are few. One of them is a smaller cargo area than many of its rivals and another one is too many interior hard surfaces.

Performance

The standard Equinox engine is a turbocharged 1.5-liter, four-cylinder that generates 170 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque, matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy is good at 25-32 mpg.

One notch above is a more powerful turbo model, a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that produces 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in a peppy 6.8 seconds, tows up to 3,500 pounds and gets 22-29 mpg.

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Performance: turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder, 170 horsepower; turbo 2.0-liter engine, four-cylinder, 252 horsepower; 1.6-liter diesel, four-cylinder, 137 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 25-32 mpg; 22-29 mpg; 28-39 mpg

Price estimate: $23,900 to $35,700

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000; corrosion: 6 years/100,000

If fuel economy is a primary concern, the choice would be the diesel model, a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder that delivers 137 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque, and gets 28-39 mpg. The downside is a sluggish 0-60 mph time of 9.8 seconds.

Although the ride is somewhat bland and overall unexciting, the Equinox gets rated well in terms of driving acumen. It handles especially well on challenging, winding roads, where it supplies a balanced, capable ride. One thing noticed here was the turning radius is not the best in a crowded parking lot.

Interior

The Equinox interior is smartly designed and getting to learn it quickly is aided by its intuitive nature. It features overall comfort that won’t have folks weary on a long drive. Up front passengers have good leg and head room. However, the back seat head room is a little tight for taller people due to the panoramic sunroof. Even though cargo space doesn’t match some rivals, there’s still 29.9 cubic feet behind the second row and 63.5 with the seats folded.

A couple of annoying interior features are the limited range of the telescope steering wheel that is unsuited for most average-size drivers. And the vertical air vents on the dash don’t deliver sufficient heating or air conditioning flow.

Final Throught

Judging by its annual sales, there are plenty of car buyers who are able to pull the trigger on the Chevy Equinox. Among its strengths are performance, solid interior makeup, and good driving characteristics.