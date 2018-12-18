California Series of New Laws

Sacramento, CA – New California laws 2019 is a series of laws chaptered in 2018. Please refer to individual laws to ascertain effective date.

Part 1 of the series includes cannabis, education, crimes, Medi-Cal, to autonomous driving vehicles, privacy and more.

For complete details regarding individuals laws, simply click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2019 – Part One

AB-38: Student loan servicers: licensing and regulation: Student Loan Servicing Act.

AB-87: Vehicles: removal: autonomous vehicles.

AB-91: High-occupancy vehicle lanes.

AB-93: Healing arts: marriage and family therapists: clinical social workers: professional clinical counselors: required experience and supervision.

AB-105: Budget Act of 2017.

AB-106: Cannabis: licenses: criminal records.

AB-108: Education: Child care: individualized county child care subsidy plans: the Every Kid Counts (EKC) Act.

AB-110: In-home supportive services provider wages: emergency caregiver payments for foster care: civil immigration detainees: recording fees.

AB-193: Zero-Emission Assurance Project.

AB-216: Vote by mail ballots: identification envelopes: prepaid postage.

AB-235: Apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship.

AB-237: Pilot Program for Increased Access to Responsible Small Dollar Loans.

AB-282: Aiding, advising, or encouraging suicide: exemption from prosecution.

AB-306: Vote by mail ballots.

AB-315: Pharmacy benefit management.

AB-324: Crimes: disorderly conduct.

AB-347: Weights and measures: inspection: fees.

AB-349: Drug Medi-Cal Treatment Program: ratesetting process.

AB-372: Domestic violence: probation.

AB-375: Privacy: personal information: businesses.

AB-403: Legislature: Legislative Employee Whistleblower Protection Act.

AB-406: Charter schools: operation.

AB-417: Acute psychiatric hospital: County of Ventura: outpatient mental health services.

AB-448: Joint powers authorities: Orange County Housing Finance Trust.

AB-456: Healing arts: associate clinical social workers.

Check back regularly for the additional installments of the latest California laws that may impact you or your business.