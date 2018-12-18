California Series of New Laws
Sacramento, CA – New California laws 2019 is a series of laws chaptered in 2018. Please refer to individual laws to ascertain effective date.
Part 1 of the series includes cannabis, education, crimes, Medi-Cal, to autonomous driving vehicles, privacy and more.
For complete details regarding individuals laws, simply click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
California Laws 2019 – Part One
- AB-38: Student loan servicers: licensing and regulation: Student Loan Servicing Act.
- AB-87: Vehicles: removal: autonomous vehicles.
- AB-91: High-occupancy vehicle lanes.
- AB-93: Healing arts: marriage and family therapists: clinical social workers: professional clinical counselors: required experience and supervision.
- AB-105: Budget Act of 2017.
- AB-106: Cannabis: licenses: criminal records.
- AB-108: Education: Child care: individualized county child care subsidy plans: the Every Kid Counts (EKC) Act.
- AB-110: In-home supportive services provider wages: emergency caregiver payments for foster care: civil immigration detainees: recording fees.
- AB-193: Zero-Emission Assurance Project.
- AB-216: Vote by mail ballots: identification envelopes: prepaid postage.
- AB-235: Apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship.
- AB-237: Pilot Program for Increased Access to Responsible Small Dollar Loans.
- AB-282: Aiding, advising, or encouraging suicide: exemption from prosecution.
- AB-306: Vote by mail ballots.
- AB-315: Pharmacy benefit management.
- AB-324: Crimes: disorderly conduct.
- AB-347: Weights and measures: inspection: fees.
- AB-349: Drug Medi-Cal Treatment Program: ratesetting process.
- AB-372: Domestic violence: probation.
- AB-375: Privacy: personal information: businesses.
- AB-403: Legislature: Legislative Employee Whistleblower Protection Act.
- AB-406: Charter schools: operation.
- AB-417: Acute psychiatric hospital: County of Ventura: outpatient mental health services.
- AB-448: Joint powers authorities: Orange County Housing Finance Trust.
- AB-456: Healing arts: associate clinical social workers.
Check back regularly for the additional installments of the latest California laws that may impact you or your business.