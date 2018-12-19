Sports Complex in Roseville Ahead

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors today unanimously voted to approve the Placer County Sports and Event Complex project @the Grounds in Roseville.

3.5+ Acre Space for Sports & Events

The project is a collaboration between Placer Valley Sports Complex, City of Roseville and Placer County. The initial phase will see construction of a 160,000-square-foot sports and event complex, with the potential for adding a 30,000-square-foot expansion and a 6,000-square-foot culinary building later.

Sports Tourism is Key Focus

The sports and event complex facility will be designed for hosting various sports events and tournaments such as volleyball, basketball, martial arts, dance and cheer competitions. The culinary building would include a demonstration kitchen, food storage area, meeting rooms, banquet rooms and offices.

“I am extremely proud to have this exciting and unique project be part of the fabric of the Roseville community and serve the entire region,” said District 1 Supervisor Jack Duran. “The complex will be a tremendous venue offering multifaceted experiences for people of all ages.”

“We greatly appreciate the county’s support for @the Grounds to develop a much-needed and one-of-a-kind events complex to meet the community’s needs,” said Placer Valley Sports Complex Chief Executive Officer David Attaway.

Placer Valley Tourism is a visitors bureau and marketing organization created in 2003 by a business improvement district for hotels in the cities of Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln.(source: Placer Valley Tourism)

The board took several actions today, including approval of a ground lease agreement with Placer Valley Sports Complex, to operate a portion of the fairgrounds at a cost of $4 million for the period from Jan. 2, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2052.

The board also approved a series of real property transactions with the City of Roseville, including a purchase and sale agreement for 3.4 acres of county property for $1.3 million. Roseville intends to use the land to accommodate potential future city facilities.

Collaborative Effort

“This project would not be possible without the collaborative effort between the City of Roseville and Placer County,” said Placer County Public Works and Facilities Deputy Director Mark Rideout.

In May, Placer Valley Tourism unveiled its $10 million renovation of @the Grounds, at the venue formerly known as the Placer County Fairgrounds.

The project, a collaboration of Placer County and Placer Valley Tourism, improved facilities across the property to better suit today’s gathering and meeting space needs, and restores many of @the Grounds’ original, unique architectural features.