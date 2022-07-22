Work alongside other local entrepreneurs and get your business off the ground.

Roseville, Calif.- Apply to participate in Roseville Rising. This six-week cohort program is designed to power innovative ideas by helping early-stage entrepreneurs gain personalized insights to hone their business strategy and accelerate their growth.

Roseville Rising is a program of the Roseville Venture Lab, a partnership between the City of Roseville and the Growth Factory business accelerator.

Apply by August 15

“As our economy continues to diversify, Roseville Rising equips entrepreneurs with the right tools to expand locally,” said Wayne Wiley, Roseville Economic Development Manager. “Roseville has long had a supportive business community and this is an exciting way to support our innovators and startups on their path to success.”

New startup founders or business owners from the greater Sacramento region with an existing product or service are invited to apply for Roseville Rising by August 15.

Participants chosen for the cohort will work on developing their entrepreneurial mindset, validating their business model, and growing customer traction through a series of workshops, one-on-one office hours, and peer feedback sessions.

“We are excited to partner with the City of Roseville to activate the Backyard Advantage and support early stage entrepreneurs in growing their businesses here.” Mark Haney, Growth Factory Founding Partner

Additionally, the cohort will prepare for the Roseville Rising Pitch which will be held during the Placer Valley 2022 event on October 19. The winner of the pitch will be awarded a prize package including a number of in-kind services, discounted co-working memberships, and monetary support to grow their business in the City of Roseville.

Participants selected for Roseville Rising will receive these benefits:

Free use of drop-in workspace and temporary pop-up or startup demo space at Roseville Venture Lab.

Access to the Growth Factory’s network of entrepreneurs and mentors and warm introductions to those most relevant to your business.

Lifetime membership access to Global Accelerator Network.

Deals and perks from from a wide range of software and service vendors.

Promotion during Roseville Rising showcase, which can lead to additional support from community and business leaders.



The Roseville Rising cohort is scheduled to begin meeting in early September.

