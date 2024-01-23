Specific plan an opportunity to peer into the future

Roseville, Calif.- For more than 35 years, the City of Roseville has strategically planned for long-term growth, using a master-planning process called a Specific Plan.

A Specific Plan looks at a multi-acre, undeveloped geographic area and creates a blueprint for all the roads, parks, schools, residential neighborhoods, and commercial centers. This comprehensive plan is designed in collaboration with the public over several years. The community’s needs are carefully considered to strike the right balance of land uses and establish a long-term vision for the next decades of development.

“Viewing Roseville’s specific plan is perhaps the most singularly effective tool when choosing where to live, work, & play. It’s played a vital role in charting the path for our family.” Roseville Today

Impact Fees

Specific Plans also determine funding for the construction of new infrastructure and set what are called impact fees. These fees are paid by private land developers to account for the impact of their development on the city. Before construction can begin on roadway widening, building a new park, or other public facilities, sufficient funds must be collected through these fees. This ensures that development pays its own way and has a positive fiscal impact on the City.

Full-service city

Our long-range planning also addresses utilities, public safety, and other municipal needs to ensure they’re available as we grow. Because Roseville is a full-service city, we’re able to effectively forecast and coordinate these services more easily than many other communities.

As you travel around Roseville and see new homes and shopping being built, remember that while construction is new, the plans are not. This activity is the result of decades of thoughtful planning.

The City of Roseville continues to have an eye on the future, serving current and future residents as the population changes.