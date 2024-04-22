Water-saving mulch available May 4th

Roseville, Calif.- Free water-saving mulch will be available during Mulch Mayhem events in Roseville and Rocklin on Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 8 a.m. to noon.

These FREE events are designed to help local residents get their yards ready for summer. Mulch slows evaporation, moderates soil temperature, beautifies landscapes and even controls weeds. As it breaks down, mulch also adds helpful nutrients to the soil.

Water managers estimate that residents can save 30 gallons of water for every 1,000 square feet just by adding two to three inches of organic mulch (e.g., leaves and wood chips) around plants and four to six inches around trees (taking care to keep mulch away from the base of trees).

Mulch Mayhem locations

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Roseville: Parking Lot – Foothills Blvd.

Entrance located at 9100 Foothills in Roseville

Hosted by the City of Roseville

Open truck and trailer fill only—no shovels required

Carmichael: Carmichael Water District

7837 Fair Oaks Blvd. in Carmichael

Hosted by Carmichael Water District

Bring a shovel, container or tarp, and a means to haul away

Rocklin: Sierra College, Overflow Parking Lot

Corner of Rocklin Rd. and El Don Dr. (opposite the campus) in Rocklin

Hosted by Placer County Water Agency, the City of Lincoln, and San Juan Water District

Self-loading station (hand shovel) or truck/trailer fill available

Sacramento: Sacramento Suburban Water District Facility

917 Enterprise Dr. in Sacramento

Hosted by Sacramento Suburban Water District

Bring a shovel, container or tarp, and a means to haul away

Sacramento: Sacramento Marina—compost also available!

2710 Ramp Way (enter from Front Street) in Sacramento

Hosted by the City of Sacramento

Bring a shovel, container or tarp, and a means to haul away

Free mulch is available to customers of hosting water agencies, is limited to one yard per household and must be for personal use only. Mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies are gone. Contact hosting water providers for details.

Additional information can be found at BeWaterSmart.info/mulch-mayhem.

related