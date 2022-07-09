ARPA Programs Approved to Support Businesses, Students, Nonprofits

Rocklin, Calif.- The City of Rocklin has committed more $2.85 million in Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for community support programs to assist Rocklin residents, businesses and non-profits in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 28, the Rocklin City Council authorized staff to enter into agreements with local organizations to provide more than $2 million to support career and technical education, student mental health, small businesses, non-profits and entrepreneurship.

Contracts for each effort outlined below are being developed and more information will be shared as the process to apply for community support funds is finalized.

Student Assistance

The first of three programs approved was a contract for the Sierra College Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit that raises money to support Sierra College students. The foundation will administer $200,000 in mental health services and assist career and technical education students with basic needs.

The funds will provide counseling sessions for anywhere from 50-75 Rocklin-based students. The money will also be used to provide training to staff so they are better equipped to respond to mental health crises on campus.

The funds will also aid up to 180 Rocklin-based Sierra College students with transportation, housing, and food. This funding will provide a layer of assistance so these students can further their education and complete their degrees.

Small Business and Nonprofit Support

The second ARPA Community Support program approved was third-party administration of more than $1.8 million in grants for small

Businesses, hotels, restaurants, and nonprofits.

The Sierra Business Council, a nonprofit that serves the Placer region and also houses the Sierra Small Business Development Center, will administer the grants. The SBC managed Placer County’s “Shares” program in 2020 and 2021, distributing millions in COVID-19 support to local businesses and plans to use that experience in Rocklin.

The non-profit will solicit and process applications, provide technical support, and maintain compliance with Federal guidelines and provide frequent reports to the City.

Entrepreneurship and Microbusiness Support

A microbusiness support program administered through the Rocklin-based company The Growth Factory was the third ARPA community support request approved on June 28.

The Growth Factory will utilize $300,000 to start a special small business development program to provide technical support and coaching for up to 20 Rocklin-based businesses that have faced financial insecurity.

The program is proposed to run over the course of six months and include instruction in business innovation, financial planning, and leadership development. It would culminate in a business showcase where owners promote their products and service.

What is the American Rescue Plan?

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package proposed by President Joe Biden to speed up the United States’ recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession.

View Voting Record on American Rescue Plan

