Childcare for families, by families

Roseville, Calif.- With back-to-school almost here, many Roseville families are scrambling to find childcare help. This is because many parts of Placer County are considered “childcare deserts,” meaning there are more than three times as many children as licensed child care slots.

June Care is a new service that offers childcare for families, by families. If you need childcare to fill in gaps before or after school or you are looking for part-time childcare a few days a week, June Care matches families with stay-at-home parents who can help with childcare.

These parents, referred to as hosts, are fully vetted and background checked and have their own kids with them, so your kids get to make new friends right in their neighborhood – like a playdate!

June Care hosts can accommodate a variety of schedules so whether you need care full-time, part-time, or just a few hours each week, they’ve got you covered. If you’re currently on a waitlist for your school’s after care program, June Care is a great option to consider.

Roseville / Sacramento area

Since launching in several California cities in January, June Care has nearly 1,500 families in the Sacramento/Roseville area using their childcare services and it is the fastest growing market.

“June Care is fabulous,” says Heather T. from Roseville, Calif. “I get to leverage the skills of local moms to help with childcare, and my kids get to play with new friends. It’s a win-win.”

June Care hosts

In addition to requesting childcare, June Care also has many Roseville parents who have signed up as June Care hosts, as a way to earn income while caring for their own children.

“I fell in love with the concept of moms coming together to support other moms,” says Jessica M. in Roseville. “I knew I had extra bandwidth to host June Care playdates during the weekdays while I was already home with my own kids and thought it could be a fun way to invest in and connect with our community”

All June Care hosts set their own hourly rates and choose when and how often they want to work. There is no minimum or maximum number of hours required to host, and it is free to sign up and get matched with other local families. June Care handles all payments, scheduling and logistics between the two families and collects a service fee, only after the childcare occurs, helping to ease the burden on parents.

Serving a need

Unfortunately, the pandemic caused many local daycare centers to shut down and they were not able to reopen, which means there is a shortage of childcare to go around.

That, combined with sudden pandemic-related school and daycare closures, have created a shortage of consistent and reliable childcare options for our local families. June Care was an idea born out of the pandemic by founder and mother of three, Gretchen Salyer. Salyer started organizing childcare swaps for friends and neighbors during the pandemic and quickly saw how much the families loved this model.

“Our kids were happier being with friends (instead of just a parent or a nanny) and the parents were happier and connected to each other in a way we’d never been before. Soon, I found myself being asked by other friends and then friends of friends if I could help them organize similar swaps. One thing led to another and suddenly June Care was born,” said Salyer.

The main problem June Care is trying to solve is access to childcare and income for families, everywhere. Today, 51% of American families don’t have access to the childcare they need, which means (most often) the mom is leaving the workforce, sacrificing her career and financial opportunities due to a lack of access to the childcare she needs. On the flip side, for parents who are home with their kids, opportunities to earn an income while parenting are few and far between. June Care brings moms together on both sides of this paradigm, enabling new access to childcare and income for families, everywhere.

If you’re interested in signing up to request childcare or become a June Care host, visit Junecare.co. There is no cost to sign up and get connected to families in your neighborhood.