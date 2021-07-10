Roseville offers relief from Blistering Heatwave

Roseville, CA – As scorching temperatures expected to reach a sweltering 114 degrees this weekend, the Downtown Library in Roseville will act as a cooling center to provide welcome relief for residents who may not be able to escape the blistering heat.

Here are the details on cooling off in Roseville this weekend

Roseville Cooling Center

The Downtown Library (255 Taylor Street) will have extended hours designated as a Cooling Center.

Thursday – Sunday, July 8-11.

Thursday and Friday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, noon- 8p.m.

Per California Department of Public Health guidance, masks are required during cooling center hours, regardless of vaccination status.

Auburn, Colfax, Foresthill

Placer County’s Auburn, Colfax and Foresthill libraries will operate with extended hours to offer residents a place to cool off through Sunday.

Libraries will remain open as needed, and if temperatures are consistent with forecasts, at the following times:

Saturday, July 10:

Auburn Library: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Colfax Library: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Foresthill Library: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 11:

The Auburn Library, normally closed Sunday, will operate from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Guide to Keep Cool