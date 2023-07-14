Blistering Heatwave descending upon Northern California

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom will open a cooling center from Saturday, July 15, through Monday, July 17, in response to high-risk heat forecasts.

The Folsom Public Library meeting room at 411 Stafford Street will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. A cool, air-conditioned space and water will be provided.

Pets are allowed in the library meeting room only on cooling center days and must be in a carrier or on a leash.

Additional Sacramento County cooling centers will be open during this time due to expected higher than average temperatures. For the latest cooling center locations, dates, and hours, dial 2-1-1 or visit 211sacramento.org.

For information about the City of Folsom cooling center, call the Folsom Police Department non-emergency line at 916-461-6400. If you are experiencing any heat-related medical conditions, call 911.

The Folsom Public Library is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Learn more at www.folsom.ca.us/library.